Although the Mother Goose House has recently sustained damage, representatives of the business said they will continue with plans to hold their Easter Egg Giveaway event. On Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3, community members are encouraged to shop at locally-owned small businesses on North Main and get a free prize egg to take to one of the other shops.
Sherry Spradlin, owner of the Mother Goose Gift Shop and Inn, said that 12 local businesses will be participating in this year's event. Each of the participating businesses have plastic eggs with business cards or coupons in them, she said, and those business will be giving out eggs for other businesses.
“That way we get people to go to the different stores,” said Spradlin. “We're all just working together to try to promote our small businesses and do something fun for Easter.”
Shopping at and supporting locally owned small businesses is very important, said Spradlin.
“If we don't shop locally our money isn't here and we can't support our community in return,” she said. “We have everything in our little shops most people would buy if they went somewhere else. It's wonderful when we can all work together. If one of us is successful it helps make us all successful.”
Spradlin said she tried to have the event last year but the pandemic caused it to be cancelled.
“I had collected eggs and done everything, and that was when our stores, every one of them, got shut down,” she said.
The egg giveaway will last until the eggs are gone, said Spradlin. Prizes value at more than $1,500. Participating shops include: the Mother Goose Inn Art and Gift Shop; Yarn Oasis/Windy Hills Coffee; Paradise Pizza; Electric Beach; Lucky Vapes; Jac-Lin's; Appalachian Quilt & Crafts; Read Spotted Newt; Tip'n'Toes; Coal Country Candles; the Mercantile; and Nu2u.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.