On March 17, the staff of Mountain After Hours Clinic celebrated 25 years of service to the community. The clinic, said providers with Mountain After Hours, was the first of its kind in Perry County, and has grown a lot since its opening date.

Dr. Mahender Pampati, one of the founding members of Mountain After Hours Clinic, said that years ago he and his colleague Dr. Ashok Patel saw the need for a clinic that could operate when others were closed. At the time, he said, there was only one location people could go to after normal business hours and it was being overworked.

“We saw there was a need because no other clinics were open. There was only one and it was being bombarded with patients, so me and Dr. Patel said why can't we do something that helps the community,” said Dr. Pampati. “In 1996, we saw there was a need for an after hours clinic because the emergency room was the only place people could go. We said we could provide service to the community and reduce the burden on the emergency room.”

The pair worked together and with community partners to establish the Mountain After Hours Clinic, and was able to help several people who were unable to go to doctor's appointments during the day, including families with school-age children. As their customer base grew, said Pampati, other clinics realized the need for increased hours and began offering services late as well.

“We had very good success in the beginning then other people saw the trend so they started opening (after hours) but it doesn't stop us,” said Pampati. “As long as the community was served, that was our goal. Our goal was to provide for the community.”

With the growth of their patient numbers, so did the need for more services, he said, stating that they saw the need for expanding their available services and resources.

“That gave us motivation so we expanded to pediatrics, we expanded to family practice. We expanded neurology because we saw there was a need in the area,” said Pampati. The clinic, he said, also added psychiatric and addiction recovery resources and will be adding more services in the future.

Pampati said he and his team are thankful for their loyal patients and the community, and said they hope to continue serving them well.

“We were fortunate to have the community have their trust and confidence in us,” said Pampati. “That's why we were able to continue our service this long.”