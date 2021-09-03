The Eastern KY Opioid Response Program aims to strengthen and expand Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery in collaboration with Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, Letcher County Jail, and Primary Care Centers of Eastern KY
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) is among six Kentucky health care organizations receiving Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) - Implementation awards to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder and opioid use disorder in high-risk rural communities. The Biden-Harris Administration announced the awards recently, which are being distributed through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) via the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)’s RCORP.
“MCCC is thankful to be among Kentucky’s recipients of HRSA’s RCORP-Implementation awards,” said Mountain Comprehensive Care Center President/CEO, Promod Bishnoi. “We look forward to the opportunity to enhance access to evidence-based interventions, alongside EKORP consortium members, to reduce the impact that opioid and other substance use has on our local communities.”
This award develops the “Eastern KY Opioid Response Program” (EKORP) – a project featuring four consortium members: MCCC, Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, Letcher County Jail, and Primary Care Centers of Eastern KY. In its collaborative agreement with the consortium members, MCCC will serve as the lead agency of EKORP, guiding core activities focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery. Among these activities are efforts to mitigate disparities by: increasing awareness of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to break down stigma through community education and increased marketing of prevention, treatment and recovery programs; increasing access to resources including SUD/OUD education and naloxone use/distribution through the creation of a Quick Response Team (QRT) in Letcher County; professional development to strengthen capacity of the SUD/OUD workforce; and - among other disparity mitigation efforts - to increase access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources through the creation of a Drop-In Recovery Center.
Kentucky’s drug overdose death rate is 61 percent higher than the national average, with significant disparities existing in the EKORP service area. HRSA’s RCORP-Implementation award is provided to recipients in order to implement a set of evidence-based interventions aligning with the HHS’s Five-Point Strategy to Combat the Opioid Crisis: to “improve access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support services to prevent the health, social, and economic consequences associated with opioid misuse and addiction, and to enable individuals to achieve long-term recovery.”
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center offers quality behavioral health care throughout Kentucky. Our employees contribute to recovery and hope offered through our many programs, and 32,000 participants benefit from our services each year. Our hope is to provide the best and most accessible care possible - helping our clients identify opportunities for improvement in their lives and take the steps necessary to meet those challenges with success.
For more information about this program, contact Adam Maggard, EKORP Project Director, and Program Director Southern Kentucky: (606) 536-5014; Adam.Maggard@mtcomp.org