PIKEVILLE — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, along with Bulldog Media, will be hosting the Mountain Freedom Fest at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, bringing with them high-profile conservative speakers, live music and the opportunity to help out with the ongoing flood relief efforts, according to Deters.

Speakers for the event, Deters said, include Deters and nationally prominent conservatives Newt Gingrich and Dinesh D’Souza, along with up and coming conservative Isabel Brown.

Deters said the Mountain Freedom Fest isn’t just about politics, but also about bringing people together to have a good time and donate to a good cause.

“The idea is to have something nice for the people,” said Deters.

Along with the speakers, Deters said, there will be local politicians and live music.

This isn’t the first Freedom Fest Deters has hosted. Earlier this month, at his farm in Northern Kentucky, Deters said he held his second Freedom Fest, featuring Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as speakers.

Deters said it was no accident that this next Freedom Fest will be held in Eastern Kentucky.

“I’ve got a special place in my heart and in my mind and in my soul for the mountains of Eastern Kentucky,” said Deters.

He said his grandparents were from Harlan and his mother was born and raised there until she was 14 years old.

Last year, long before the devastating flood waters tore through the region, Deters said, he came up with the idea to host several Freedom Fests throughout the state. Eastern Kentucky was at the forefront of his list of locations, he said, and the plan was put into place.

However, once he got news of the disastrous flooding, Deters said he wanted to find a way to help the people of the region that he loves so much.

Deters said he immediately came out to assess the damage left behind by the raging flood waters. He drove through at least seven of the affected counties, he said, and “was blown away by the devastation.”

In the wake of the tragic flooding, Deters said, he was eager to find a way to help.

“We’re going to have this nice event, but I don’t want to be tone-deaf to what’s going on around us,” said Deters. “You’ve got people campaigning for governor, but at the same time, what matters most?”

So, Deters said, he decided to use the Fest as a way to help with flood relief efforts.

According to Deters, although admission to the Mountain Freedom Fest is free, they will be taking monetary and material donations. All donations will benefit the East Kentucky Dream Center.

“We’re going to be taking donations of material and money,” Deters said. “And we’re going to give it to the Dream Center for flood relief.”

Rachel Campbell-Dotson, executive director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, said it is a blessing to the Dream Center and to the people in our mountains when groups and businesses choose them for their funds.

“We’ve had so many organizations see what we do and choose to support what we do,” said Dotson. “Also, flood relief isn’t over just because the water went down. Flood relief, rebuilding and starting over for many will be months and even years to come.”

Dotson went on to say the Dream Center is more than free meals and free clothing. They also assist with furniture, job search, resume writing and assistance with getting into detox and rehabilitation facilities.

“The work we do and the things we offer are endless,” said Dotson.

Deters said he is looking forward to the event and is happy to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re really excited, we want to help,” he said. “We hope everybody comes out on Oct. 8 for a fun event.”

The event is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the arena.