PAINTSVILLE — The second of three Mountain Grrl Experience kickoff events was held at the Alley on Main on May 20 with the intention to build awareness and expand the event's opportunities for female Appalachian artists beyond the main festival's two-day event, according to Event Organizer Bek Smallwood.

Smallwood said the events were designed to provide a platform and provide networking opportunities for female artists as they work toward their goal of raising money to support survivors of domestic violence.

"It's an experience that we've created for Appalachian women in the arts, so, pretty much any kind of art you can think of, that's what we're trying to support and that's what we're trying to make a place for. So, we'll have poetry, we'll have visual art, musicians, and all of these different things and it's going to be all female artisans," Smallwood said. "All of the proceeds from the event will go to domestic violence survivors. So, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services and the (WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter) here in Pikeville."

Smallwood said that she and fellow organizers Kris Preston, one member of the all-female bluegrass group Coaltown Dixie, and Robin Irwin, executive director for the Appalachian Center for the Arts, knew that, alongside showcasing female artists and allowing them a place to come together as a community and shine, the event would have to serve a greater purpose.

"We had a really good time at the Alley on Main, and that's our goal, too. Yes, we're hosted in Pikeville, but we're not just for Pikeville, that's why we have these kickoffs, one in Paintsville, one in Hazard, and next year we'll have them in even more cities, so that we can raise awareness and have even more build-up and have more people know that we're not just trying to do this for Pikeville, it's a real community thing," Smallwood said. "That's something that's really important to me, Kris and Robin, that we come together as a region and not just separate cities, we want to be working together in unison towards this good goal that we have.

"So, from that being born as a place for females to perform, be seen and be heard, we knew that there needed to be a cause behind it, and that was something that really spoke to us because domestic violence is so high in Kentucky," Smallwood continued. "You look at the numbers in Kentucky and they're staggering. Then you have to think, that's just the reported incidents, so how many go unreported."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 45.3 percent of women in Kentucky experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or rape in their lifetimes, and Kentucky has the 11th highest femicide rate in the United States.

"So, it was important for us to support women and give them a platform, but also to support women in another way, too," Smallwood said. "So, our goal is to empower those women that are in those situations to be able to get out and, eventually, we'd love to be able to see those women be able to use their art as a way to make a living, to support themselves and their families. So, we see it as more than a festival where you go to hang out, which is, of course, our goal for the people, but we want them to see the why behind what we're doing."

Smallwood said she considered helping these support structures a powerful way to give back through her art and she enjoyed seeing a community form around that idea and collaboration leading to a creative group of women working to help other women.

"That's probably been, for me, other than being able to give back through art, which, you know, being an artist, you always want to try to use your art to do good in some way, but it's really brought a lot of really good friendships for me," Smallwood said. "That's been great to see, I mean, people have gotten jobs from this festival, people have been playing music together that wouldn't have otherwise, so we look at all the ways that it's really brought people together and it's not just, 'Oh, it's this little two-day festival.'"

The last kickoff event before the main festival will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of Thursdays on the Triangle in Hazard and will feature Coaltown Dixie, Emily Jamerson, Sarah Kate Morgan, Debbie Tuggle and April Allen and will be followed directly by the main festival on July 22 and 23 in Pikeville at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.

The main festival will start on Friday, July 22 with a panel discussion entitled Overcoming and Thriving — Women in Leadership and will feature Tiffany Craft, the first female Mayor of Whitesburg and 94th Dist state Rep. Angie Hatton. Next up on that day will be workshops centered around re-examining the social narrative assigned to women and empowering women to shape their own destinies, as well as workshop entitled "Healthy at Any Size" by Dr. Genesia Kilgore-Bowling. Then, live music will kick off with Coaltown Dixie, Zoe Howard and Yellow Line, Sarah Kate Morgan, Emily Jamerson, Ashlyn Smith and Julie Goff and the Swagtones.

The live music portion of Friday's events will be followed by a keynote speech from Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and then pop-up art by Jessica Salyer, who will be presenting a Self Esteem Painting Workshop and finishing with an art gallery.

Saturday's events kick off with live music from Luna and the Mountain Jets, Amberly Winfrey-Caddell and Brother Smith, Bek and the Starlight Revue, Jen Tackett, Tiffany Williams, Anna Kline, Cecilia Wright & Second Rodeo, Sydney Adams, Maize Manna, Courtney Mason, Larah Helayne, Debbie Tuggle, April Allen, Emma Gilley, Sarah Fightmaster, Cara Coppola, The Sonshine Girls and Meredith Mullins, followed by more workshops.

Those workshops include Abby the Spoon Lady, Yoga with Emily Jamerson, Pop Up Painting on the Plaza with Liv Taylor, poetry reading with Grace Ann Rogers, Acoustic Instruments with Coaltown Dixie, Play the Dulcimer with Sarah Kate Morgan, Rhythm Fun with Melanie Turner, Storytelling with Anne Shelby, a special performance and workshop with Abby the Spoon Lady, an Appalachian Flatfooting Dance Workshop and Performance with Carla Gover and a Square Dance called by Sarah Kate Morgan with music by Sunrise Ridge. Lastly, the event will feature Pop-Up Art with Liv Taylor, an art gallery and a selection of artisan vendors.

Smallwood said she has been happy to see a relatively equal amount of support from male and female attendees.

"Usually, the majority of what you see a lot of bands, they may have some female backup singers or something but it's usually a male frontman and then whoever else thrown in there, so, for us, it's kind of cool whenever we have a concert and it's a couple of guys backing us, where it's usually the opposite, and it gives those guys an opportunity to support us, too,” she said. “You know, my husband Tim, he's so supportive of it and he thinks it's awesome what we do and he's just glad to be a part of it, and every time I talk to anyone, that's all they have to say. The support that we've had has been awesome, it's just been so good."

Smallwood said she was thankful for the venues that have supported the kickoff events, as the welcoming and safe nature of the events was refreshing to see and the support for all-female lineups has been impressive.

"We had so much fun at the Alley. We're really thankful that the Alley on Main supported us and let us have that show there and they were so good to work with us and so helpful and we were able to raise money there to go toward the festival, so that was amazing," Smallwood said. "Broken Throne Brewing's Great Hall, also, and having all of those places now, and then, as a female artist myself, seeing how open they are to having us there as female performers and female musicians, that's been super awesome because you don't always get that, so to have that has been a huge thing for us, too."

Sponsorships are still available for local businesses, Smallwood said, with many different tiers of sponsorships available and centered on allowing anyone who wants to support the event to be a part of this growing community.

"We have low levels up to platinum sponsors, because the thing that's most important to me is community, so we have those levels available because I feel like everybody should be able to support this if they want to," Smallwood said. "If it's something you're passionate about and something you want to put your name behind, there's a place for you to somehow support it and get a return to your business by supporting something like that. We still have tickets available, we have one and two day tickets available, and we're really excited about the lineup and it's not just music, we're going to have leadership workshops, visual artists, the Kentucky Poet Laureate and we're really trying to be varied and have something for everybody, we have such a wide variety to appeal to the most people.

"That's a huge goal for us, that we do create that community and create such a safe space for artists," Smallwood said. "That's a big deal, it's like you walk in and no matter who you are, these are your people. We're Appalachian women suporting Appalachian women in all shapes and forms."

For more information, visit, www.mountainGrrlexperience.com, or follow the Mountain Grrl Experience on social media through Facebook and Instagram for ongoing updates.