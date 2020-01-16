Last Thursday, Jan. 9, the students and staff at Buckhorn School celebrated the grand opening of the Mountain Heritage Recording Studio, which will provide students with an opportunity to participate in dual credit music classes. The program, school officials said, was created in partnership with Hazard Community and Technical College and the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, and is available for Buckhorn students grades 9-12.
Principal Tim Wooton said the classes were made available last year, but the studio wasn’t officially opened until now, and the numbers of interested students have grown a lot, he said.
“Last spring and this past fall, we had more students in it. I think we currently have 14 students enrolled in those classes. We’re super excited for the opportunity,” said Wooton.
Wooton said the studio will help students be more prepared for careers in ways that many hadn’t thought possible.
“If they enroll early enough, they will be able to get an Associate’s degree when they graduate through HCTC’s KSBTM program,” said Wooton. “When you hear the School of Bluegrass it’s not just Bluegrass, there is the technical side of it as well. It opens them up if they want to go into journalism, maybe Google or Netflix, some of those other career opportunities. This pathway will expose them to that and the technology and equipment behind that,”
The point, Wooton said, is to prepare students for the future.
“The world is changing and the more opportunities they have the better off they’ll be, the more employable (they’ll be),” he said. “Hopefully (they will) stay in this area, but will be prepared to go wherever they want to go to seek those jobs.”
Teresa Brewer, a teacher at Buckhorn School, said the studio has been an exciting program to work on.
The studio, she said, will have many benefits for the students.
“They’re promoting our heritage,” said Brewer. “It’s what it’s all about — preserving our heritage, integrating technology and 21st century learning skills and being work ready.”
She said that, once the students graduate and leave the program, they will be work-ready and qualified for a job.
The program and studio, school representatives said, is the first of its kind in the area.
“I think we’re the only high school in the state that has this availability, this offering,” said Wooton.
Representatives from the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music who attended the grand opening and spoke to the students about their future agreed. “
This program was originally designed to be able to be done anywhere in the world, it’s the only online audio degree that we know of in the world,” said KSBTM Director Dean Osborne. “It’s hard to believe that there’s not more of them out there, but we saw the need and developed that through countless hours.
“This is is sort of the first step of getting into a career that has unlimited potential, because that will never go away,” said Osborne, explaining that sound manipulation is something that will always be around. “You’re pioneers in a way.”
All officials involved with the studio and dual credit courses said they were grateful for the opportunity it is going to provide to Perry County students and the Buckhorn community, and they hope that other schools are able to follow suit.
“We’re very proud of this program,” said Wooton.
