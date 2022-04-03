The members of the Kentucky Legislature’s Mountain Caucus announced in a press conference on March 24 that they are standing alongside others, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, in opposition to the sale by American Electric Power of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities, or, in the alternative, demanding that Kentucky Power be forced to refund a large chunk of its profit from the sale to customers.

Rep. Angie Hatton told Appalachian Newspapers that she got the effort underway recently after hearing that Cameron’s office and the Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers organization were intervening with those goals, and she has since has been working with a broad bipartisan coalition of legislators and organizations in voicing opposition to the sale.

If the Kentucky Public Service Commission does not stop the sale altogether, Hatton said, the legislators and others are requesting that Kentucky Power be forced to return 90 percent of the profit it makes over the value of the company in the form of rebates to customers. That amount over the valued price, Hatton said, has been said to be $585 million or $40 million.

“There’s a big question about how much that profit is,” she said. “According to an AEP press release, it indicated they were going to be netting $585 million over the true value of the assets they were selling. Kentucky Power/AEP says they’re only going to be profiting $40 million from the sale because of tax liabilities that aren’t being considered. Regardless of what we’re able to prove what the profit is, we believe 90 percent of that needs to be returned to the customers.”

In the press conference members of the 20-county Mountain Caucus area, including Hatton, Mountain Caucus co-chairs Sen. Brandon Smith and Rep. John Blanton, and caucus members Sen. Robin Webb, Sen. Phillip Wheeler, Rep. Chris Fugate, Rep. Norma Kirk McCormick and Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, signed a letter formally making their position known to the PSC.

Kentucky Power and Liberty issued a statement after the press conference in which Liberty South Region President David Swan said the company has addressed Cameron’s concerns in its filing with the PSC.

“We appreciate and respect the interest that Attorney General Cameron and the members of the Kentucky Mountain Caucus of the General Assembly have taken in this important process,” Swain said. ‘We have heard their concerns and addressed them in filings made at the Public Service Commission. We want to continue to work with them to help Eastern Kentucky thrive by providing significant benefits for the region including jobs and lower electric bills for Eastern Kentucky residents.”

The company announced plans recently to lower residential customer bills by 14 to 16 percent. However, the statement issued March 24 said these savings will only come about if the sale is approved by the PSC. In addition, the companies said in the statement, Liberty plans to retain the entirety of Kentucky Power’s employees, add approximately 100 new jobs and maximize the life of the company’s Big Sandy Plant.

The statement said the added employees will be in the area of customer service, with the addition of a customer advocate, in-person payment locations and local customer care agents.

Cameron acknowledged Liberty’s pledge to lower rates in a statement March 24, but said his office still opposes the deal.

In addition to the higher power bills, Cameron wrote in a statement issued March 24, he has concerns about Liberty’s stated mission of “greening the fleet.”

“Like all Kentuckians, the people and businesses in Eastern Kentucky deserve reliable, reasonably priced electricity,” Cameron said in the statement. “I believe that the proposed sale is unlikely to meet these needs, especially given that the purchasers have a stated mission of ‘greening the fleet,’ by replacing existing coal and natural gas generation with renewable energy. As recent events have shown, coal and natural gas play a vital role in ensuring dependable and affordable rates and therefore must play a role in the future of Kentucky energy.

“I am aware, of course, of the purchaser’s promise to reduce rates in the short term,” Cameron continued. “I appreciate the willingness to do so, however, the concern over long-term rate increases continues to be a sticking point. My team has expressed these concerns to the PSC and in meetings with Liberty Utilities.”

Fugate, of Hazard, echoed Cameron’s sentiments on the possibility of less coal being used, and said electric rates have gone up greatly since Kentucky Power reduced its use of coal as a fuel for producing power.

“The sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty really troubles my mind and my heart because of the things that’s been said, as far as getting rid of additional coal, oil and gas,” he said, adding Liberty has not directly said they would be doing that. “It brings us concern as a Mountain Caucus, as a people to think that our people back home are going to have to pay even more for their electrical rates. I have people in my district that live in small houses that their electrical rates are running $400 to $500 a month, and they are on a fixed income of $742 a month.

“Elderly people are having to choose between paying their electric bill and getting food or their medicines,” Fugate said, adding he does appreciate programs Kentucky Power has instituted to help, but that the fuel adjustment clause and other add-ons have “crippled” the people in the mountain counties.

Smith, also of Hazard, said he also has concerns about whether Liberty will continue to use coal.

“A company coming forward with us with a heavy push on renewables is difficult for us,” he said. “We don’t see a role for us to fit in. We understand that renewables are going to be a part of the future … You ask most coal miners and they will tell you we are a bridge that’s there now to help us move forward to a future where you have dependable renewable energy.”

Kentucky Power’s recent billing cycles, which resulted in higher bills, had deep effects, he said.

“This catastrophic utility bill that they got hit with, followed by several others, completely disrupted the financial structure of their homes,” Smith said. “We can do better.”

Hatton said she has several issues with Kentucky Power, and the way the proposed sale is going down is just one of them.

“Because Liberty Utilities bid so much over what they’re valued at, it stopped anyone else from bidding, like an electric co-op, which is nonprofit, which wouldn’t get that guaranteed rate of return,” she said. “They still have the monopoly, but they don’t get to build in profit no matter what in their rate increase cases.”

If Kentucky Power is ordered to return the 90 percent of its profit over the valuation to ratepayers, then that could mean a rebate for both residential and business customers.

“If we’re able to prove that it’s $585 million, the average residential customers could see about $2,000 in rebates — not rate decreases — but rebates,” she said.

Kentucky Power, Hatton said, has long “mistreated” its customer base.

“These people have come in and mistreated their customers,” she said. “They’ve never made their decisions based on the best interests of this area long-term or for the ratepayers. It’s just profit, profit profit. They’ve seen record returns the entire time they’ve been fleecing people.”