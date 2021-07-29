As the end of summer break nears, many students in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year. Within the next few weeks, several Back to School Bash events are scheduled to be held for students and families of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.

On Friday, July 30, Mountain After Hours Clinic will be holding a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for all school age students. During the event, there will be giveaways, free school supplies, sports and school physicals, games and prizes, free hot dogs and drinks, a dunking booth and information tables.

R.W. Combs Elementary School will be holding a Back to School Yard Sale on Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the school’s bus loop. Please call or text Kendra at, (606) 854-2224, or Lula at, (606) 216-8783, to reserve your space to sell. Reserved spaces are $15 and you must bring your own table.

The Hazard Independent School District will be having their entire district’s Back to School Bash on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Hazard High School field outside of the cafeteria at the high school. All students of Roy G. Eversole Elementary School, Hazard Middle School and Hazard High School are welcomed and encouraged to attend the event. The district held a staff cookout at Perry County Park on July 22 to kick off the new year.

Leatherwood Elementary School’s Back to School Bash is scheduled to be held on Aug. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Free sports physicals, hair cuts, face painting and inflatables will be available at the event. Several community partners, including UK Dental, UK Extension Office, Kentucky River District Health Department, Rosie the Readiness Bus and Primary Care Center, will be set up at the event.

On Aug. 3, Viper Elementary School will be holding a Back to School Bash from 5-7 p.m. During this time, students can meet and greet teachers. There will also be free food, sports physicals, inflatables, clothing vendors and more available. A guardian must be with student at the time of the physical.

East Perry Elementary School is scheduled to hold a Back to School Fiesta on Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m. At the event there will be free tacos, school supplies, community partners, meet-and-greets with teachers, sports physicals (legal guardian must be present) and COVID-19 vaccines (students 12 and up with a legal guardian are eligible to be vaccinated and the family members of students and staff are also eligible).

West Perry Elementary School’s Welcome Back Warriors Luau will be held on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. During the event, there will be free food, sports physicals, meet and greet with teachers, meet and greet with the new co-principal Ms. Duke, COVID-19 shots, school supplies, community partners, inflatables and more.

The Challenger Learning Center of Eastern Kentucky will be holding a Back to School Bash on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This event will be held at the Perry County Park, and will feature food, music, supplies and fun. Several vendors will also be set up at the event, including Junior’s Hibachi, Pathway to Promise, Perry Promise, AHEC, Perry County Central High School (PCCHS), Primary Care Center, Save the Children, Community Collaboration for Children, Mountain Arts Center, KRDHD, UK Dental Care, EKCEP, LKLP, First Steps, KRADD and more. Perry County Central High School will hold their Back to School Bash at this event with school tours and free supplies available.

Buckhorn School’s Back to School Bash will be held on Aug. 4 from 3-7 p.m. During this event there will be online registration, crafts, games, icies, cotton candy and courtyard fun. Primary Care will also be set up doing sports physicals, and community partners will be set up to give out information. Seniors will be able to pick up their schedules from 3-4 p.m., sophomores and juniors can pick up their schedules from 4-5 p.m. and freshman orientation will be held at 7 p.m. (parents and students need to attend). From 3-7 p.m. new enrollments are welcome. Contact Judy Eversole at 606-398-7176 for more information.

The Perry County FRYSCs will be holding Catch the Wellness Wave at the Perry County Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 6-8 p.m. During this event, COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by Primary Care, and are available to students and family members 12 and older but a legal guardian must be present. The event will also feature free food, door prizes, free swimming, community partners, school supplies, entertainment by Remix, games, sweet treats, face painting and sports physicals.

Robinson Elementary School will be holding their Back to School Bash on Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. This event will provide free back to school hair cuts, free items from community partners and businesses, sports physicals, COVID-19 vaccinations (students 12 and up with a legal guardian are eligible to be vaccinated, also the family members of students and staff are eligible), opportunities to meet new teachers and see the classrooms, food and inflatable slides. Call 378-7761 for more information.

R.W. Combs Elementary School’s Splashing Back to School Bash is scheduled to be held on Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Food will be provided at the event, as will sports physicals (guardian must be with student at time of physical) and COVID-19 vaccinations (students 12 and up with a legal guardian are eligible to be vaccinated and the family members of the students and staff are eligible). There will also be inflatables, face paintings, parent involvement, parent pick up passes and other community partners available.

For more information about individual school’s Back to School Bash events, please contact your child’s school district or school.