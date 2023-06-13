Multiple Blues Award winner Selwyn Birchwood set to play Whitesburg

Critics are already lauding Selwyn Birchwood’s brand new album “Exorcist.” Released June 9, One said he “creates the future of American music in real time” on the record. He’ll bring it to Levitt AMP Whitesburg on June 15.

“With my music,” Birchwood said. “I tell my stories in my own way, with my own voice. You won’t ever hear me on stage telling someone else’s stories. Muddy Waters, B.B. King and John Lee Hooker all told their own stories. That’s what I’m doing.”

The young guitar and lap steel player, according to a statement from Levitt AMP organizers, calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” defined by raw and soulful musicianship played with fire-and-brimstone fervor. His soulful vocals draw his audience deep inside his unforgettable tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure.

Living Blues says, “Selwyn Birchwood is a master storyteller—both lyrically and musically. He’s an impressive, hard-crunching, modern blues guitarist. His fretwork is high-energy, raw and vivid...knife-edged leads and roadhouse-rattling grooves. He is graced with a depth and maturity that would be impressive in a grizzled veteran, let alone a fresh-faced young man.”

No other band on the current blues scene is built quite like Birchwood’s, the statement said.

In addition to Selwyn’s electrifying guitar and lap-steel playing, the other featured instrument is Regi Oliver’s baritone sax. The group is rounded out by bass, drums and newly added keyboards. “With the keyboards,” Birchwood says, “it’s like we’re a whole new band with a bigger footprint — I can really stretch out on guitar while still featuring the baritone.”

With his band feeding off his energy, the 6 feet, 3 inches tall musician with his trademark Afro roams the stage (often barefoot), ripping out memorable guitar licks with ease, his soulful, rocks-and-gravel vocals firing up the crowd, making them feel as if they were in his living room. His ability to win over an audience — any audience — is proven night after night on the bandstand. With his warm, magnetic personality, Birchwood is as down-to-earth as his music is thought-provoking and vital.

Selwyn Birchwood performs at 7:30 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is at the Mountain Heritage Stage in downtown Whitesburg. These family friendly, free outdoor concerts occur Thursdays from June 1- July 27, with the final show July 28. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with headliners on at 7:30 p.m. The Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE community meal start at 5 p.m..

Rain site is the Appalshop solar pavilion, two blocks from the Mountain Heritage Stage.

The Levitt AMP Whitesburg Music Series is a project of the Cowan Community Center and partners the City of Whitesburg, the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee, Appalshop, Letcher Tourism, Whitesburg Farmers Market and CANE Kitchen.

The series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with communities across America to activate underused public spaces through the power of free live music, creating welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together. For more information, www. levitt.org.

