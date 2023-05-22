Kentucky State Police said an Ohio man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Perry County.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Christopher Collins, at around 10:40 p.m. on May 21, Jason M. Combs was located dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Perry County 911, the citation said, received a call from Danny W. Holland, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, reporting that he had been assaulted by Combs.

Holland, the citation said, told officers that he was driving on Elm Shoal Branch when Combs stopped him.

Holland said that, when he rolled his window down, Combs began assaulting him while he was sitting in his vehicle. Holland then fired one shot towards Combs, the citation said.

The statement said Combs then walked away from the vehicle after telling Holland he was shot. Holland said he then parked his vehicle and went to a residence and explained what had taken place. Holland then called 911 and waited for EMS to arrive, the citation said.

Holland, who had visible injuries to the left side of his face, was transported to Hazard ARH for chest pains, the citation said.

According to the citation, Combs was pronounced dead at Hazard ARH by Perry County Coroner Wayne Bowling.

Holland has been charged with murder in the case.