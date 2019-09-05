The Leslie County man who was arrested in connection with the July murder of Marlena Holland Howard Hurt at the Bobby Davis Park has again pleaded not guilty.
Last month, a grand jury indicted Anthony Ray Lewis, 48, for murder. On Aug. 29, Lewis appeared in Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment, and pleaded not guilty.
Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair said the prosecution has still not given notice to the court stating if they will pursue the death penalty, but said that option is being heavily considered.
“Before capital punishment can be sought, there are certain requirements or aggravators that must be present based on the facts of the case,” said Blair. “It is the commonwealth’s belief that the facts of this case qualify it for capital punishment.
“Legally and procedurally speaking, notice to the court by the commonwealth outlining the facts that qualify a case for capital punishment must be given before the death penalty can be sought,” Blair continued. “The commonwealth intends to submit this notice to the court in the very near future now that Anthony Lewis has been arraigned.”
Lewis remains lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail and his bail is set in the amount of $500,000, cash or property
He will not receive bail credit as he is a danger to others, and if released on bail, he is not to leave his home except for court or a medical emergency.
Lewis, court documents said, is not to have any form of contact or communication with the family of Marlena Hurt.
