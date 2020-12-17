Last week, Anthony Ray Lewis, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2019 murder that occurred at the Bobby Davis Park.
In July 2019, Marlena Holland, 37, of Hazard, was beaten with a stone and stabbed multiple times at the Bobby Davis Park, resulting in her death. On Oct. 29 of this year, Lewis pleaded guilty to committing the murder.
In August 2019, Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair said prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case, but agreed to the life sentence only on the condition that the life sentence carry no possibility of parole. After entering a plea of guilty in October, Lewis, represented by his attorney, Derrick Howard, appeared for final sentencing last week. The commonwealth, represented by Blair and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cordell “Buddy” Williams, agreed to recommend a sentence of life without benefit of probation or parole and withdrew their motion to seek capital punishment.
On Dec. 10, Lewis appeared before Perry County Circuit Court Judge Alison Wells and was formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of murder. Blair said he hopes that the sentencing allows the family to feel some solace, and cautions others to know that violence is not the best option.
“Nothing can fill the void in the hearts of those who knew and loved Ms. Holland. At least now I hope they can rest easier knowing that justice has been served for her,” said Blair. “I also hope that his sentence sends the message once again that this type of senseless violence will be met with by the most severe consequences under the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.