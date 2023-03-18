Near the end of January, My Sister’s Closet opened in downtown Hazard.
Misty Thies, co-owner of My Sister’s Closet, said she and her sister Becky Haynes had talked about opening the business together for a while, but had trouble finding the right location until recently.
“We’ve talked about it for a few years,” said Thies. “Really finding a building was the biggest obstacle. We finally found the right building.”
The store, located on Lovern Street in the former Envazion Gaming building, sells women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry as well as men’s clothing and children’s clothing. The store is a boutique and consignment shop. Thies said she and Haynes wanted to give people more options and help them find quality clothes at discounted prices.
While setting up their business, Thies said, it was important to her that they help support local people. “Because it’s a consignment shop it stays local. The consigners get 50 percent so the money is just going back in the community,” said Thies.
My Sister’s Closet is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Thies said if anyone is interested in becoming a consigner, call for an appointment at, (606) 487-9273.