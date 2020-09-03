On Sept. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,998,892 in grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region. The grant funding is made possible through the Department for Local Government (DLG). Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP), include Breathitt County, Knott County, Perry County, Wayne County and Hindman.

With the funding, the Hazard Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority will use a $500,240 ARC grant for the Drone Port Water and Sewer Collection project, which will serve both Perry and Knott counties. The project, said Gov. Beshear, includes the construction of 7,500 linear feet of force main and one lift station. Upon completion, Beshear said, this will allow the tenants to complete their research and commercial activities and will create 12 new jobs.

“We’re always excited to work with Gov. Beshear and DLG,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “This is a special project, and we are stepping out of the bounds of what we normally do in Eastern Kentucky. We hope to lead the way with drones and continue to build on this industry.”

The Drone Port, said Alexander, will be built on the Perry and Knott County line, and will benefit both counties as well as other surrounding areas.

“We all know the impact that east Kentucky and Appalachia has had, and to think outside the box,” said Alexander. “Drones are going to be a major role in futures to come.”

“It was probably five years ago that we sat down, I was coming through Hazard, and he (Alexander) said 'I see the future. I see the importance of drones in the future and we have a plan right here.' He was certainly looking into the future,” said Beshear, stating that Alexander's plan for utilizing drones was becoming very successful. A third company just recently got permission to deliver packages by drone, said Beshear, which is vital during the pandemic and “right on the pulse of what's going on in America.”

Other projects that received funding were in Breathitt County, Wayne County and Hindman. The Breathitt County Fiscal Court received a $708,500 ARC grant that will be used for the South Fork Elk View Campground project. The Wayne County Fiscal Court will use funding in the amount of $153,846 from RDAAP for the second phase in a land acquisition project, and funding will be used to acquire a 25-acre tract to develop the Wayne County Industrial Park. Hindman will use a $138,860 grant for the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky to support organizational operations and ensure sustainable infrastructure to implement various programs including those for recovery from substance abuse and opioid addiction. The project is expected to help 31 workers and 3,395 participants across 17 Appalachian communities.

State officials said they were happy to help all of these areas work on these projects.

“I am committed to building a stronger, better Eastern Kentucky, especially at a time when we are working to restart Kentucky’s economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will provide better infrastructure, better opportunity, better jobs and will further the innovation we see all across Eastern Kentucky.”

“Every Kentuckian, no matter where they live, should have access to economic opportunity,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “These projects, along with other actions by Gov. Beshear and this administration, will help make that dream a reality for our Eastern Kentucky communities.”

Information on Kentucky's grant programs is available at, https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/, on Facebook at, facebook.com/DLGKY, and on Twitter at, @DLG_KY.