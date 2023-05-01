On April 24, New Beginnings announced Jennifer Cornett as the new executive director.

Officials with New Beginnings said Cornett brings many years of experience working in early childhood education. Cornett received her degree in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood at HCTC.

Cornett will be taking over after the retirement of the current executive director, Mary Ann Mullins.

“She is taking the helm at an opportune time, as we emerge from the pandemic and look to the future,” said Roy Milwee, chair of the New Beginnings Board of Directors. “We recognize that the world of early childhood education is changing, and Jennifer is the perfect person to take the helm during this time of transition. Her extensive experience working with diverse students and program delivery will ensure that New Beginnings continues to maintain its programmatic excellence, while building engagement with stakeholders and looking to the future.”

Mullins said she feels good about the transition and said she believes the board made a good choice.

“I feel good that I am leaving my work in their capable hands; they are deeply committed to New Beginnings,” Mullins said. “The Board of New Beginnings are dedicated to making sure the transition to new leadership is smooth for children, parents, staff and our community.”

Mullins said she has enjoyed her time at New Beginnings, but she is looking forward to her retirement.

“Leaving will not be entirely easy,” she said. “I have genuinely enjoyed working with our great staff, the children and parents/caregivers. I will miss the warm associations I have made here, but I look forward to spending more time with my grandchildren,” said Mullins. “The years here have given me many great memories to treasure, and it is the people that have made the years here so enjoyable. The support and loyalty of our staff will accompany me as warm memories of my work at New Beginnings.”

Cornett will start officially on July 1. Mullins will continue on as interim executive director until then and will work with Cornett in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.