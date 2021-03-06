A new daycare center is set to open in Hazard later this month. A local woman, Chassidy Woods, said if things go as planned, she will be opening the Children’s Cloud Daycare from her home in mid-March.

Woods said she had intended to be open by the beginning of March, but due to delays caused by the pandemic, that date was pushed to later this month.

“Time has been the biggest obstacle I have faced so far. With the pandemic happening, it has slowed down almost everything, taking a longer than expected time to open,” she said.

Woods said she is CPR and First Aid certified, and has had a lot of experience with childcare facilities. The goal of opening a daycare, she said, has been something she has wanted for several years.

“I actually just graduated (college) in May of last year, so I'm fairly new to being out of school. I've worked in a few childcare centers around our area. I actually started this career path in high school, so my freshman year I decided I knew I wanted to work with children in some form or way,” said Woods, adding that she has been pursuing courses in Early Childhood Education and Development since her freshman year of High School in 2013.

Woods said she currently has Kentucky Director’s Credentials along with several certificates including: Child Care Assistance; Kentucky Child Care Provider; Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education Technical Studies; and Early Childhood Administrator. Woods said she also received a diploma in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education and an Associates in Applied Science. In addition to her background in education, Woods said she has personal and professional experience with daycare and childcare work.

“Alongside with babysitting and caring for nieces, nephews and a younger sibling throughout their lives, I have also observed in daycare and child care facilities a great deal of hours while obtaining my degree,” said Woods, explaining that she has more than 350 hours of observation work in the field. “I’ve also gained experience while working in local child care facilities with all age groups ranging from six weeks old to 12 years old.”

While working for other facilities, Woods said, she saw the need for more daycare and childcare centers in the area.

“Working at other facilities (I saw) there's always a long wait list for every age. During this pandemic, those classrooms got smaller,” said Woods. “We don't have that many childcare centers around here and the ones we do have are at their capacity.

“I personally wanted to open up my own family childcare home, because our community is in dire need for more child care facilities. I have always enjoyed working with children and enjoyed working with families, and I feel like this is a great way to give back to our community and my chance to lift add an additional form of childcare for parents,” she said, adding that she hopes her daycare will help the community.

Woods said the thought of opening soon and fulfilling one of her long-term goals is unreal.

“It still doesn't feel real to me. It seemed like one of those goals that was way out of reach,” she said.

Although there have been challenges, Woods said she has also received a great deal of support from the community, Save the Children and the Appalachian Early Childhood Network.

Becky Stacy, the administration and advocacy director for the Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said her organization has been happy to help Woods prepare to serve the community. The Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said Stacy, hopes to continue working with other organizations and people to bring more childcare centers to Appalachia.

“Actually what Appalachian Early Childhood Network is working on is trying to get more family childcare homes (centers) into our area,” said Stacy. “Our main goal is to make sure we have high-quality, affordable childcare in our area.”

Earlier this year, said Stacy, nearly 300,000 women left the workforce. The Appalachian Early Childhood Network, she said, hopes to work with some of those women and help them regain employment while also contributing to their organization's goals.

“We lost 275,000 women from the workforce in January, so we feel like family childcare is such a good fit for these working mothers who have been forced to quit or were laid-off or who can't work because of childcare issues,” said Stacy.

Children’s Cloud Daycare, said Woods, is an in-home child care facility that will allow children to stay in the comfort of a home environment while still having a safe and enriching learning experience. The center, she said, will focus on taking in children between one and five years of age, but will offer a few spaces for school age children under 12 years of age. The lessons taught in her daycare will involve group activities, as well as learning or developing motor skills, said Woods.

“I'm really big on their social development. I feel like that lays the building blocks for their future. You use your social skills every single day in every form and every grade,” said Woods.

Children’s Cloud Daycare is located at 121 Moore Street in Hazard. For more information or to schedule services, contact Chassidy Woods by calling her at, (606) 216-6874, or by emailing her at, childrenscloud@outlook.com.