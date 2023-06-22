A town hall-style meeting was held June 15 to discuss a proposed homeless shelter resource center hosted by The Freedom House board of directors.

The objective was to disseminate information about the potential shelter, its prospective location, what it would entail and to address any questions or concerns from local residents, according to Dale Hanlon, executive director of The Freedom House.

“We want people to know how this can serve them as a community,” said Hanlon. “We want to address the community's concerns and provide help for their needs. We as a community have to come together to address this problem.”

The pursuit of a new shelter has been ongoing since the previous shelter, The Hope House, was shuttered following a 2019 incident in which one resident murdered another at Bobby Davis Park.

“What happened at the last shelter is seared into the hearts and minds of the community and a lot of homeless are now portrayed as homicidal maniacs who are dangerous. It’s a stigma that is very hard to overcome," said Hanlon. "Almost everyone in Perry County thinks it’s a good idea, but not in their neighborhood."

He further stressed that homelessness is a complex issue that can happen to anyone.

"There are people right now who are just one bad moment from going homeless. This flood has taught us that more than anything,” said Hanlon.

To improve upon issues from The Hope House, the new shelter will adopt a strict protocol to ensure residents abstain from drug and alcohol use while seeking self-improvement opportunities like obtaining their GED, finding employment or attending drug counseling, according to Hanlon.

“The resources are there,” said Hanlon. “The funding is also there, money is available to help you furnish, staff and educate if you have a building. If you don’t, there’s basically none, so that’s our challenge right now. We have to find a location and it has to be a place people can come to an agreement on.”

The meeting saw an attendance of roughly 50 citizens, many of whom expressed their support for the new center as a potential solution to Perry County's severe housing crisis.

State Rep. Chris Fugate attended the event and voiced his support, calling the resource center a necessity.

“This resource center is a needed thing. It would be a shame if we as the people don’t help those who need our help right now,” said Fugate. “People need to be held accountable. When they come into this resource center, the people who lack structure and accountability are going to have that offered to them here, a lot of people just need some routine to be successful.”

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle also expressed support for the resource center.

“We have a decent size transient population and they need to be in a stable environment, the streets are not the best place for them or for anyone. This would help the community. With the right resources, the right oversight with the right people involved, it will be a great thing in the community," said Engle.

For those wishing to contact The Freedom House search Perry Freedom House on Facebook or contact Dale Hanlon at, (606) 309-7141.