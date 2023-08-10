Foundever, the rebranded call center formerly known as Sykes, aims to redefine the modern workplace in Hazard and make new jobs for at least 300 people, officials with the company say.

Ben Mosely, senior recruiter at Foundever, highlighted the company's collaboration with industry leader Intuit as a testament to their commitment to socioeconomic progress.

"Intuit really is passionate about coming into areas of economic decline or poverty and making a positive impact. Providing the area with opportunities that can keep young people around and rejuvenate the area economically, so they can strive," said Mosley.

The partnership underscores Intuit's aim to foster growth and empower local communities through meaningful employment opportunities.

"They want to offer a wage that is reasonable for the area because they understand inflation isn't just a huge problem here, it affects everywhere," said Mosely.

Mosely said the vision of Foundever and Intuit's partnership is to create a new culture for this kind of workplace in Hazard in hopes to bring more employment opportunities like these to the area.

“Intuit wants to come in and provide a work environment that is not only fun but it’s useful and helps provide not just a living or a job but a career,” said Mosley. “It’s only a small drop in the bucket, but they know that. They hope that by stepping in as an employer and creating that type of culture, that it will come in and spread.”

Mosely started out as a technical support agent with the company in 2019, and he points to the numerous pathways for advancement he was afforded, eventually leading him to his current role in recruitment.

Foundever's starting wage currently stands at $15 an hour, accompanied by a benefits package that includes 401k, paid time off, medical and dental benefits, among others.

The company, Mosely said, is offering creative spaces for employees, including isolation areas for unwinding and areas featuring video games.

For more information, visit, www.foundever.life/HazardKY.