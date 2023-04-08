A new organization recently formed to advocate for and help abused and neglected children in Perry and surrounding counties.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Appalachian Mountains, Inc. is a new community organization with the mission to provide independent, efficient and thorough advocacy for children who are within the jurisdiction of the Perry, Knott, Leslie and Letcher County court systems as a result of abuse, neglect or dependency proceedings. CASA of the Appalachian Mountains recruits, trains and supervises court appointed special advocate volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the children represented by them.

Representatives of the organization attended the March 28 Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting and told about the group, their mission and their upcoming events. During the meeting, CASA of the Appalachian Mountains Executive Director Kristyn Densmore-Smith said the area is in a great need for their services.

“Last year alone there was 186 substantiated cases of abuse and neglect in this county alone,” said Smith.

Those, she said, were just the substantiated and reported that were followed up with, but didn’t include unreported cases.

“That doesn’t count the ones that never got into report,” she said, explaining the actual number of cases of abuse and neglect in Perry and surrounding counties are higher. “The children of this community need us,” said Smith.

CASA 101, an event introducing CASA of the Appalachian Mountains to the communities they serve, will be held on at 5 p.m. April 18 on the second floor courtroom of the old courthouse in Hazard.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, that’s really what our CASA 101 is about,” she said, adding that the organization is currently accepting volunteers.

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old; pass background checks; complete 30 hours of training; attend court hearings; and commit to serving the best interest of the children they represent.

The Perry County training schedule currently is scheduled as follows:

Chapter 1 — May 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapter 2 — May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapter 3 — May 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapter 4 — June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapter 5 — June 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapter 6 — June 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chapters 7 and 8 — June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CASA of the Appalachian Mountains is located at 481 Main Street in Hazard. For more information, email, casaofappalachianmtns@gmail.com, or call, (606) 357-CASA (2272).