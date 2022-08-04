NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment.

The screenings provide early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust. Participation provides coal miners with a free health screening and a confidential report on their lung health.

Screening will take approximately 15 minutes and will include:

• A work history and respiratory questionnaire

• A chest x-ray

• Blood pressure screening

All coal miners — current, former, underground, surface, and those under contract — are invited to participate. Each miner will be provided their results which, by law, are confidential. Individual medical information and test results are protected health information and not publicly disclosed.

“Black lung disease can occur in miners who work in mines of all sizes,” said NIOSH Director John Howard, M.D. “Early detection of black lung disease allows underground, surface and contract miners to take the steps needed to keep it from progressing to severe lung disease.”

The screenings will be held:

• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 70 Morton Boulevard, Hazard, KY 41701.

• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Big Lots, 294 Village Lane, Hazard, KY 41701.

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at United Medical Group, 50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, KY 41501.

• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Shelby Valley Clinic, 178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, KY 41501.

More screenings to take place throughout August in Virginia and West Virginia. Download the full 2022 Black Lung Screening Schedule.

Visit the NIOSH website at, www.cdc.gov/niosh, for more information on the NIOSH Coal Workers' Health Surveillance Program.