Gov. Andy Beshear announced on June 11 that he has rescinded many of Kentucky’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, declaring that although COVID-19 is still a threat, the state of Kentucky is “no longer in crisis.”

Beshear gave his last COVID-19 media briefing on June 11, and he announced an end to the majority of statewide COVID-19 restrictions. Beshear thanked Kentuckians for their hard work and sacrifices in order to save countless lives, but he also emphasized that COVID-19 has not gone away and it still remains a threat, despite many of the restrictions being rescinded.

“Today, we are lifting the final restrictions put in place to keep our people safe during this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic,” Beshear said. “COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in crisis.”

On June 11, Beshear announced that he has rescinded Kentucky’s statewide mask mandate in most settings, except for certain high-risk settings identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include public transit, long-term care facilities and health care facilities. The mask mandate for vaccinated Kentuckians has been lifted since May 13, apart from those high-risk settings.

Beshear also ended capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other public venues.

Masks are also still recommended for people in correctional facilities or homeless shelters and people who are immunocompromised, are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

On June 11, the Kentucky Department of Education also rescinded its “Healthy at School” guidance and will no longer mandate the use of cloth face coverings and social distancing measures.

“School districts may, at their discretion, continue to implement appropriate mitigation strategies that align with guidance from the CDC as they work to respond to changing local conditions,” according to KDE. “Individuals who choose to wear a mask as a matter of personal preference or comfort should be allowed to continue to do so. The Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends, but does not require, that schools continue to follow CDC guidance.”

According to KDE, the CDC will update its guidance for the 2021-22 school year in the coming weeks. KDE will review other guidance documents the agency has issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and issue appropriate changes in the coming weeks. Updated guidance can be used to inform school planning for the 2021-22 academic year. In addition, the previous requirement from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services regarding school COVID-19 positivity reporting is no longer in effect.

Beshear said on June 11 that he was able to make these changes safely because more Kentuckians continue to receive one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. More than 2.1 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 11, and everyone 12 years old or older is eligible for the vaccine.

Beshear said that he would not yet end Kentucky’s state of emergency, though, because major programs, grants and executive orders that continue to help Kentuckians impacted by COVID-19 would be at risk if it were not still in place, including a $96 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for vaccine distribution and administration.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, said that the proof of the vaccines’ effectiveness is in the data. Since January 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases has declined by about 93 percent since January 2021, the state’s number of deaths occurring each week due to COVID-19 has declined by 95 percent since January 2021 and the state’s number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has declined by about 83 percent, according to statewide COVID-19 reporting data.

“We would not be here today were it not for the collective effort of so many Kentuckians,” Dr. Stack said. “While I wish it weren’t for this reason, it’s been the privilege of a lifetime to come into Kentuckians’ lives and to serve with the team at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as well as with local health departments across the state. Thank you, Team Kentucky, and here’s to a better summer ahead.”

Kentuckians 18 years old or older who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can sign up for three chances to win $1 million dollars. Those 12 to 17 years old can sign up for 15 chances to win a full scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university technical or trade school. Winners will be announced Friday, July 2; Friday, July 30; and Friday, Aug. 27. To enter the drawings and for more information, visit, ShotAtAMillion.ky.gov.

During his last briefing on June 11, Beshear thanked American Sign Language interpreter Virginia Moore, Dr. Stack and CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander for being close partners in the state’s fight against COVID-19. He also recognized the families of 7,147 Kentuckians who died from COVID-19 and said that for them, the pain and sadness of the COVID-19 pandemic will never go away.

However, he said that those Kentuckians who died from COVID-19 will never be forgotten.

“Reading the ages and counties of the dead, almost daily, is the hardest thing I have ever done,” Beshear said. “We are in the process of developing a permanent monument that will replace that sea of flags on the Capitol lawn representing every Kentuckian lost to COVID-19, which I hope will inspire generations of future leaders to think about these Kentuckians, these families and the challenges of these times.”

He said that Team Kentucky has gotten through the hardships and grief of the past 15 months together, and now can begin the work of building a better Kentucky for all.

“We know that our actions saved thousands, likely tens of thousands of lives,” Beshear said. “I’ve never felt more pride in our commonwealth and our people than knowing how we did this for one another.”