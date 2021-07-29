Over the weekend, on July 23-24, the Northfork Music Festival was held in downtown Hazard and featured several local artists, vendors and businesses. This was the city and county’s second music festival.

“In conjunction with the Perry County Fiscal Court and Scott (Alexander), this is our second outdoor music festival,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

The first festival was held in 2019, and the festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

This year, Mobelini said, was good for people to come together following the pandemic.

“We can’t thank people enough for coming down,” said Mobelini. “It’s just a good time to socialize.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed and said it was good for the community to come back together and support activities and businesses in Hazard.

“It’s exciting. Main Street is back alive,” said Alexander. “We’ve got good music, good food, good entertainment and everyone is enjoying themselves.”

“With events, you have to start planning early and, unfortunately, last year with COVID we all know what happened there,” Alexander said. “We hope we’re out of the COVID era.”

Vendors for the event included Big Blue Smokehouse, Dragon’s Breath BBQ, Junior’s Hibachi, Polar X-Press Ice Cream and West Sixth Brewery. Several downtown businesses were also open during the festival, including Rudy’s Bakery, Juicy ParadICE, Hazard Coffee Company, the Broken Spoke and more.

On Friday, July 23, the music line up included Ben Fugate performing at 4:45 p.m., Luke Trimble performing at 5:30 p.m., Waylon Nelson performing at 6:30 p.m., Dark Moon Hollow performing at 8 p.m. and Rye Davis performing at 10 p.m. On Saturday, July 24, the music line up consisted of Jasper Hollow performing at 4:30 p.m., Andrew Moore performing at 5:30 p.m., Branden Martin performing at 6:30 p.m., Bourbon Branch performing at 8 p.m. and Magnolia Boulevard performing at 10 p.m.