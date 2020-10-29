Recently, one of the new restaurants that opened this year permanently closed, and a new business announced that it will be moving into that location.

The North Main Diner, which celebrated its opening day in February of this year, permanently closed on Sept. 13. Co-owner Phillip "Jabo" Clemons said the closure was partially due to the ongoing pandemic, but he is still appreciative of all the community support shown while the business was in operation.

“The way it got with COVID-19, there wasn't enough business to stay open, that's part of it,” said Clemons. “We thank everybody for their business and support.”

This week, on Oct. 25, in an online statement, it was announced that Paradise Pizza will be moving into the North Main Diner's former location by the Mother Goose.

Paradise Pizza Owner Paul Parks said the move is something he has been considering for a while, but was waiting on the right location.

“We've been looking (at Hazard) for about a year and we couldn't settle on any (locations),” said Parks, explaining that he was looking at the downtown area but then the location by the Mother Goose became available.

Parks, who owns Paradise Pizza restaurants in Knott County and Letcher County, said there are still some things that need to be done, but he is planning to open by Friday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Nov. 2 at the earliest.

“We're still going to be behind on a few things,” said Parks, explaining that the restaurant will provide paper menus until actual menus are printed, they still don't have sign or decorations up and are still in the process of hiring people.

The tentative schedule for hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the week and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends, said Parks. The hours, he said, will probably change once they become used to the flow of business in Hazard. If anyone is interested in applying, Parks said to call, (606) 439-4050 or message the Paradise Pizza Hazard Facebook page.

Clemons said the new restaurant will be a great fit for the area.

“It will be a good addition to the food chain in Hazard,” said Clemons.