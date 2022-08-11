Local police have arrested numerous individuals since devastating flooding struck Perry County on charges connected to alleged looting of property of flood victims.

Included in those was the employee of a local organization which works with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who was allegedly found to be involved with looting with clients.

According to an arrest citation, on Aug. 3, Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Campbell was patrolling for alleged looters in the Squabble Creek area of Buckhorn when he saw a vehicle driven by Tyler White, 23, of Garden Path, Hazard, parked against the creek near a recently-flooded residential area.

Further, Campbell wrote, he saw two individuals, later identified as clients of White’s employer — Mending Hearts — carrying metal items and placing them into the back hatch of the same vehicle.

White, the citation said, told Campbell that they were “scrapping” items so they could make some money. The items, according to the citation, belonged to flood victims.

White, the citation said, told the deputy that his clients who were in his care told him to bring them to the location so they could take items and make money.

A third client, Campbell wrote, was sitting in the front passenger’s seat, having a possible diabetic emergency.

Campbell wrote that he contacted emergency medical services and had a second deputy meet them halfway so the client did not go into diabetic shock without having medical personnel nearby.

The two clients who were removing items from creek, one of whom was a juvenile, were at risk of injuring themselves due to sharp objects along the banks and could have potentially drowned due to the swiftness and depth of the creek because they were “not being responsibly supervised,” Campbell wrote.

White, the citation said, admitted the clients were in his care. The looted items were removed from the vehicle and the vehicle was later seized, Campbell wrote.

Social Services and Adult Protective Services were contacted and custody of two of the clients was exchanged. The third client, Campbell wrote, was transported to Hazard ARH for treatment.

White was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of theft and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Others arrested in connection with allegations of looting included:

• Sandra Kaye Neace, 47, of Cockrell Fork Road, Lost Creek, Timothy Neace, 49, of Lost Creek Road, Rowdy, and Jennifer Smith,, 41, of Higgins Street, Corbin, who were arrested by Campbell at Lower Lost Creek while flooding was still occurring on July 28. All three were arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property, while Sandra Neace was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Jamie Gibson, 44, of Teepee Lane, Bulan, who was arrested Aug 1. at Bulan by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Perkins on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).

• Melinda Gail Jent, 42, of White Oak Church Road, Morristown, Tennessee, and Burchel Combs, 52, of Georges Branch Road, Vicco, who were arrested at Bulan Aug. 1 on a charge of theft by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Stidham after allegedly being found in possession of a garage door from a flood-damaged residence.

• George Fugate, 38, of North Main, Hazard, and Robert Shelton, 47, of Neds Rough Road, Fisty, who were arrested in the Pigeonroost Road area of Bulan Aug. 7 by Perkins after allegedly being found in possession of a looted saddle. Fugate was charged with theft, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge. Shelton was charged with theft, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container and traffic charges.

• Herbert Allen, 47, of Hazes Branch, Lost Creek, and Eric Browning, 40, address unavailable, who were arrested by Perkins Aug. 8 after allegedly being found in Hazard with items looted from Lost Creek in Breathitt County. Allen was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Browning was charged with receiving stolen property.