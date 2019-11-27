Oak and Willow offers new downtown shopping option

A new boutique has opened its doors in downtown Hazard in the same building in which Gorman’s Photo Center was located for decades. Sisters and co-owners Sheena Grogan and Shirlyn Perkins say they hope to offer different clothing choices in the area.
Oak and Willow had a preview party on Friday, Nov. 22 and held their grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 23. During the opening, customers had the opportunity to get special discounts.
Perkins said that, after working in Perry County,and spending a lot of time here, she and her sister wanted to try something different.
“We just wanted something that’s unique and different that has a lot of nice clothing options, a lot of nice gift options and it’s just something we’ve kind of always wanted to do,” she said.
Perkins added that the store’s offerings are unique for the area.
“We’re offering trendy contemporary women’s boutique clothing brands that no one else in the area offers,” said Perkins. “they’re super cute clothes.”
