As COVID-19 rampaged across the globe for the last two years, so, too, as domestic violence.

Widespread stay-at-home orders that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID ended up causing victims to be locked down with their abusers, creating dangerous conditions for violence.

According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2020 alone saw a 25-33 percent increase of domestic violence globally.

The United Nations (UN) referred to the recent rise in domestic violence as a “shadow pandemic” brought on by the ripple effects of COVID in a report published in 2021. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, violence against women has increased to unprecedented levels.

One in two women, according to a report published by the UN, say they or someone they know have experienced domestic violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Commission on COVID-19 and criminal justice reported an eight percent increase of domestic violence in the United States post stay-at-home orders.

Eastern Kentucky not immune

The mountains of Eastern Kentucky have been no exception to the rise in violence.

According to Kycourts.gov, cases filed for interpersonal protection are up 68 percent from 2020 to 2022 in the Appalachian Newspapers coverage area (Pike, Floyd, Johnson and Perry counties) and cases filed for domestic violence are up 7 percent.

Connie Little, executive director of Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter in Martin, said that, although their numbers did drop a little during the stay-at-home orders, once the lockdowns were lifted, their numbers increased immensely.

“Now we are booming,” said Little. “We’re full.”

Little said the numbers decreased during the stay-at-home orders because isolating made it difficult to seek help.

“The isolation part was a big problem for (victims) to get out of the situation to get help,” she said. “Because of stay-at-home rules, women were kept from getting help.”

With the lockdown in place, Little said, victims were no longer able to get out of the house at all, whereas before they could possibly seek help at doctors’ appointments or other outings.

Abusers used isolation as a method to keep their victims from family and friends, Little added.

Along with the rise in domestic violence, Little said she has noticed a rise in gun violence, as well.

“It’s so serious now with gun deaths and shootings,” said Little. “The numbers are rising so quickly, we have to really pay more attention to that.”

Turning Point does safety planning with their clients, according to Little, to try to help victims keep themselves safe while living with an abuser.

Little said one question they have been asking their clients is if the abuser has a gun. If the answer is yes, and lately that is what Little said she has been seeing, they go over ways to stay safe with firearms in the home.

Little said the rise in gun violence and hostage situations is concerning.

“People can be killed by other means,” she said. “But a gun is usually on them, in their pocket, ready and easy to get to.”

An abuser with a gun isn’t just a threat to their victim, said Little, but to the community as well.

Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene said he has seen an increase in domestic violence cases moving through his office since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was most definitely an uptick," said Keene. "You have a tense situation anyway and when you don't get out and get that release or that separation, it causes it to be worse."

Keene said in our area, the biggest issue has been the children.

The kids that had been home during COVID were exposed to much more that they were previously getting away from when they were going to school, Keene said.

"The parents were butting heads at home and the children were exposed because they were not getting away and not going to school," Keene said. "That was the big issue that I saw."

Community outreach hindered

As a community outreach service, Turning Point provides bystander training, Little said, so those in the community can know when and how to help while keeping themselves safe.

However, Little said, although stay-at-home orders have been lifted, COVID continues to cause difficulties with community outreach services.

In the pre-COVID world, according to Little, Turning Point provided educational services and support groups to schools in their service area.

Little said it is never too early to start teaching children about boundaries and how to set and respect them.

“The younger, the better,” said Little. “Kids are smart and they understand this.”

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), approximately 26 percent of children under the age of 18 are exposed to domestic violence in their lifetime.

Children exposed to violence, the NNEDV reported, are more likely to attempt suicide, abuse drugs and alcohol, run away from home, become victims of trafficking and commit sexual assault crimes.

“It makes a big difference in children’s lives if they are witnessing domestic violence,” Little said. “It makes a difference in their social skills and how they relate to other people.”

Due to lingering COVID rules, Little said, not many schools are inviting Turning Point back in for their services.

Little said she hopes that will change in the immediate future.

She said she also hopes to implement even more community outreach services as we settle back in from the chaos of COVID.

Spreading awareness of the shelter and the services they provide is key in helping victims of domestic abuse, said Little.

According to the NNEDV, a number of studies show that the nation’s domestic violence shelters and programs are addressing victims’ urgent and long-term needs and are helping victims protect themselves and their children.

Furthermore, the NNEDV reports that when seual assault victims have the support of an advocate in the aftermath of an assault, they recieve more helpful information, referrals and services, and experience less secondary trauma or revictimization by medical and legal systems. They also fare better in the short and long term and are more likely to file a police report than those without such support.

Turning Point offers advocacy, Little said, as well as counseling services, support in court, transportation, assistance with obtaining documents and more.

“Just about every service a victim could need, we help with,” said Little. “There’s nothing we can’t do.”

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, officials say, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for help.

According to the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter is one of the 15 shelters in Kentucky, located at 1292 KY-122, Martin, KY 41649 and serves Pike, Floyd, Martin, Johnson and Magoffin counties.

You can contact a domestic violence advocate through Turning Point via text at (606) 792-2291 or you can contact an advocate via phone call at (800) 649-6605.

LKLP Safehouse is located at 398 Roy Campbell Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 and serves Perry, Letcher, Knott, Leslie, Breathitt, Owsley, Lee and Wolfe counties.

You can contact a domestic violence advocate through LKLP via phone call at (800) 928-3131.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233 or you can text START to 88788.