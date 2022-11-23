As the holidays approach and people begin to shop for gifts, local officials are encouraging people to shop locally and support small businesses.

Over the years, said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards, leaders in Hazard and Perry County have focused on downtown revitalization and the city and county have each gained several new locally-owned businesses downtown and across the county. Many of these establishments, said Richards, will be having large sales for the upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events, as well as throughout the holiday shopping season

The challenge, she said, is getting people to realize the opportunities available to support local businesses instead of large chain companies.

“I’ve heard a number of people say there’s just nowhere to shop,” Richards said. “I just don’t think they realize how much has opened in the last few years. I think that right now is probably the best time that there has been in many years to actually try to buy local,”

“We’ve got more available with small businesses through local ownership than we probably ever have,” she continued. “I think people are probably disappointed that we don’t have some of the big box store type stuff that we were hoping to work on during the time when COVID came through when nobody opened anything like that. But we didn’t lose our small businesses during that time. In fact, we really gained a lot.”

Richards said having the increased amount of small, locally owned businesses has helped diversify the retail industry across the city and county and has provided residents and tourists alike with the opportunity to have access to a variety of merchandise.

“We’ve got stuff for music lovers, book lovers, coffee lovers, toy lovers,” she said. “We’ve got all kinds of different service businesses — you can get family photos done. It’s just a huge range of what is available now versus what was available five years ago in local ownership specifically of course.”

“I’m super proud,” Richards continued. “I’m super excited for all our local businesses and I think we’re really kind of hitting the stride now where it’s kind of self-perpetuating — like the city is selling itself.”

Shopping at small businesses that are locally owned, said Richards, has a lot of benefits for those businesses and for the community as a whole.

“Sure it’s easy to throw a few things in your Amazon cart and have a million different versions of this one thing or whatnot and you can shop from home, but you can do that locally too,” said Richards.

“The beauty of going into a store locally buying from our people or even buying online locally is that it’s going to a person, and that person’s kids go to school with your kids.”

“It is going towards your local tax base that helps us keep the roads clear and all of that kind of stuff; it’s going towards people who donate to local sports, that give to the local food pantries, that do all of those things,” Richards said. “Amazon is never going to do that. We’re not getting anything from that (ordering from Amazon), whereas if you shop local all of that money stays here for everybody.”

The city and county, said Richards, are in a partnership with InVision Hazard to create a shopping guide to local shopping. The city, she said, hopes to have the guide out this week in time for the holidays and sales. The guide will feature a categorized list of small, locally-owned businesses where people can shop at within Hazard and Perry County. Once completed, the guide will be available online at InVision Hazard’s website, as well as the InVision Hazard, City of Hazard and Perry County social media pages.