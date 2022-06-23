From June 16-18, the Perry County Fair was held in the Perry County Park, returning for its first time in two years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County Fair was canceled the past two years. This year, the fair returned featuring several new attractions and returning crowd pleasers. Among the activities held during this year’s fair were the X-Pogo stunt show; Aussie Kingdom; Gamerz Truck; Cowtown USA; a hot air balloon; a youth livestock show; a nightly cornhole tourney (cash prize); remote control car races; a trackless train; yard games; hiking; the Perry County Pool; miniature golf; and much more.

Wanda Brown, the event coordinator for the Perry County Fiscal Court and the secretary of the Perry County Fair Board, said the fair board received a lot of positive feedback from the community, and feels that the fair was successful in its return.

“I was pleased. We had crowds and everyone seemed to have a good time,” said Brown. “It was a big success.”

Brown said she feels that the weather and the new attractions were large contributors to the success of the fair. “Thursday's weather, we felt held our crowd down a little bit because it was so hot,” said Brown.

The weather, she said, got better as the fair went on, ending with a good day on Saturday.

“Friday evening was better — the storms missed us, we were lucky with that. Saturday was beautiful; that's the best weather we've had for the fair and this was our sixth one,” she said, adding that the fair is usually very hot the whole time.

In addition to the good weather, Brown said the activities held at the fair were also something to celebrate. This year, she said, some of the biggest hits were the Gamerz Truck, the Trackless Train, Aussie Kingdom, the X-Pogo stunt show, yard games, Cowtown USA, music and hot air balloon rides. Knowing what people like and don’t like, she said, helps improve the fair each year.

“Animals are always a big hit,” said Brown, stating that the fair board always tries to include a thrill act, an animal act and a petting zoo in the fair. This, she said, is done because the board wants to ensure that families have opportunities to enjoy free fun and activities that they may not normally have access to.

“We're afraid the state of Kentucky is going to change the laws and we're not going to be able to bring the exotic animals in, so we're trying to do it while we can so people around here that might not otherwise get a chance to be around those kinds of animals got the chance to do it,” said Brown. “I feel like we get a little better at it every year. We learn from what we've done.”

Planning for the next fair is already underway, said Brown.

“We added some new things, some things we're going to tweak a little bit for next year,” Brown said. “We've got some ideas for some more things, we're always thinking ahead.”

The board already knows one act for next year, she said, and they are currently trying to think of more things for the toddlers to enjoy.

Brown said the fair board wants to thank the community and the fair’s sponsors for their continued support. “We want to thank all of our sponsors,” she said.

2022 Perry County Fair sponsors included:

Appalachian Wireless

Avangrid Renewables

Begley Properties

City of Hazard

Community Trust Bank

Diversified Gas & Oil

Galen College of Nursing

Hazard/Perry County Tourism

Kentucky Farm Bureau, Janet Smith Agency

Kinetic

LKLP Community Action

Perry County Ambulance Authority

Perry County UK Extension Office

Perry County Fiscal Court

Perry County Library

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky

Steak ‘n Shake

Sykes Enterprises

Tractor Supply