Recently, a buildup of lint in a dryer began a fire at the Kentucky River Regional Jail, causing minimal damage.

“A little after 1 p.m. today (March 22) we had a fire that took place in our laundry room with our dryer. Basically the vent that leads out to the roof that exits the vent caught fire, the lint inside caught fire,” said Lonnie Brewer, KRRJ administrator. The fire, he said, was quickly contained by the deputies and local fire department.

“The guards quickly noticed it and smelled it,” said Brewer, explaining that the deputies were able to put the fire out in the laundry room but the lint inside the vent was still on fire and led to the roof.

Brewer said the KRRJ called 911 at that point.

“Hazard Fire Department came out and did an excellent job. They entered the building and quickly put the vent out and got it all watered down, got it put out,” said Brewer.

Deputies used fans to get smoke out of the building quickly, said Brewer. There was minimal damage to the facility and no one was injured, he said. “It melted some of the roof top,” he said.

“Minimum damage was done. Right now it’s mainly just a vent going up to the roof is what the damage was,” said Brewer.

The KRRJ, he said, has notified their insurance company and will be doing repairs soon. He said the jail is repairing the internet wire this week before repairing other damages.

“The inmates in the area that was affected, we followed our protocol which was to move them away from the area,” said Brewer. “No inmates were ever in harm, staff members were never really in harm. They acted the way they were trained to.

“We were prepared to — if we had to — exit the building,” said Brewer. “Ultimately nobody had to be removed from the building.”

The staff and responding agencies, Brewer said, did everything correctly and he is grateful that things went as well as they did.

“The deputies in the jail reacted promptly, professionally. Nobody overreacted, they did a perfect job,” he said. “The fire department responded and did an excellent job.”