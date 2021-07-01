An Ohio man and woman were arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges after the Hazard Police Department responded to an incident last week at a local hotel.

According to court documents, on June 23, the Hazard Police Department received a call from the Holiday Inn on Corporate Drive reporting that there was a black car in the parking lot that two subjects were asleep in the vehicle and the hotel wanted them checked on and made to leave.

The arrest citation by Officer John Holbrook said that, upon arrival, officers found a female, later identified as Dallis Paige Snouffer, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, lying on top of a male, later identified as Eino Hurt, 45, of North Dunham Road, Amelia, Ohio, in the driver’s seat.

Holbrook wrote that Snouffer and Hurt were acting strangely and refused to tell the officers who they were. Ultimately, the citation said, the duo gave the officers false names.

After finally ascertaining Snouffer and Hurt’s identities, the citation said, officers were able to identify that both had warrants for their arrest outstanding.

A K9 officer was deployed after the duo was placed under arrest, the

citation said, and “alerted” to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

The citation said that, during a search of the vehicle, officers found a baggie containing more than 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, two large baggies containing marijuana, two loaded needles, several empty needles, rolling papers, glass pipe, baggies and more than $200 in cash in $20 denominations.

Snouffer was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of being a fugitive from another state, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hurt, court documents show, was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information, being a fugitive from another state and possession of drug paraphernalia.