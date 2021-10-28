The North Fork Oktoberfest was held in downtown Hazard Oct. 23. The event began at 12:30 p.m., and lasted until 10 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors, activities and musical performances.

Several food, snacks and beer vendors were set up all day. There were limited numbers of tables, but many guests brought their own chairs and set up for the event. Event organizers sold branded acrylic beer steins and t-shirts during the festival.

A cornhole tournament was held during the festival. At 1 p.m., a blind draw tournament was held for $10. At 2 p.m. the main tourney was held for a fee of $25. After the main tournament was over, a $10 blind draw was held. Trophies were awarded for the top three teams. This event was sponsored by Miller Legal Support Service, LLC; the Perry County Fiscal Court; the City of Hazard; and the Perry County Ambulance Service.

Around 3:30 p.m., a dachshund race was held. The winner received two beer steins, two t-shirts, a t-shirt for the dog and the winning dog was made a duke/duchess of Hazard. The winner of the race was Lucky, owned by Kim Gross.

The music line up for the festival included both local and celebrity performances. At 1:00 p.m., Jonathan Piercy and his Four String Fiasco performed, followed by Jasper Hollow at 2:30 p.m. and Midlife Crisis at 4:00 p.m. Ben Fugate and the Burning Trash Band performed at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., Sundy Best performed until 10 p.m., closing out the night.

The event, said local officials, was successful and drew in a large number of people.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the festival was a great way to show the area’s progress, and would encourage people to stay in the area and return.

“There’s a lot going on here in Perry County and Hazard. Look how beautiful this downtown is,” said Alexander.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said the city and county started the festival three years ago and hope to see it continue to grow in the coming years.

“We started this three years ago trying to have these music festivals and everybody said it wouldn’t work but we have a great downtown coordinator,” said Mobelini, explaining that everyone worked together to make the event happen.