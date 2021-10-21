This Saturday, Oct. 23, the North Fork Oktoberfest will be held in downtown Hazard. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m., and will feature a variety of vendors, activities and musical performances.
Several food, snacks and beer vendors will be set up all day. There will be limited tables, said city officials, so guests are encourages to bring a chair. City officials and event organizers said depending on the weather, the city will have heaters and/or tents to make the evening as comfortable as possible for guests.
No outside beverages are allowed and no coolers are permitted during the festival. Guests may bring a water bottle, but it is potential subject to being checked to make sure it is in fact water, said event organizers. There will be no glass allowed on the street, so all vendors will serve in cans or pour into cups if drinking is happening outside of the establishment.
A cornhole tournament will be held during the festival. At 1 p.m., a blind draw tournament will be held for $10. At 2 p.m. the main tourney will be held for a fee of $25. After the main tournament is over, a $10 blind draw will be held. Trophies will be awarded for the top three teams. This event is being sponsored by Miller Legal Support Service, LLC; the Perry County Fiscal Court; the City of Hazard; and the Perry County Ambulance Service.
At 3:30 p.m., a dachshund race will be held. Each racer will be permitted two free entries for people, and each dog will need a coach at the start and finish lines. The winner will receive two beer steins, two t-shirts, a t-shirt for the dog and the winning dog will be made a duke/duchess of Hazard. Dogs must remain on a leash during the festival and can only be off the leash for the race.
The music line up for the festival includes both local and celebrity performances. At 1 p.m., Jonathan Piercy and his Four String Fiasco will perform. Following that, Jasper Hollow will perform at 2:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., Midlife Crisis will perform. Ben Fugate and the Burning Trash Band will perform at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Sundy Best will perform.
Entry into the festival will be $5 per person before 5 p.m. and will be $10 per person after 5 p.m. This, said city officials, is to encourage people to come down early, listen to all of the local bands, shop at the local shops and vendors, watch the Dachshund Race and corn hole tournament and more. The entry gates will be accepting cash only, but some vendors will accept card for food and beverage. Every person will be given a wrist band upon entry. These are in different colors for over and under 21 years of age.
Event organizers will have branded acrylic beer steins and T-shirts available for purchase.