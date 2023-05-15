With the May 16 primary election nearing, several candidates are continuing to reach out to the communities they serve, connect with voters and spread their missions.

OJ Oleka, endorsed by KY Right to Life and Treasurer Allison Ball, is running for state treasurer and that said, if elected, he hopes to accomplish several goals including stopping fraud and abuse; protecting Kentucky values; increasing budget transparency; and improving financial literacy.

Oleka has worked as a deputy in the treasurer’s office under Treasurer Allison Ball for three years, and said that his work there will allow him to fulfill the duties of the treasurer’s office. Oleka said while there, he has helped protect Kentucky tax payers’ dollars against waste and fraud, opened up the state budget and improved financial literacy in high school students. “I know that office front and back,” said Oleka.

Additionally, for the past three years, Oleka has ran a higher education non-profit organization that made sure college affordability options were available for every Kentuckian who wanted to go, and kept colleges open during the pandemic, saving jobs and education. This, he said, cut the budget and increased revenues without raising a penny to people.

“We have a number of different challenges in Kentucky, but I know that I can do the good work that a state treasurer needs to do to push back against the hard stuff and to do the good stuff,” said Oleka. “The number one issue is workforce. There are a lot of tentacles to that - obviously the opioid epidemic, the lack of job opportunities in some communities.”

His plan, he said, is to increase financial literacy and cut the cost of government.

“Financial literacy and financial empowerment is a specific responsibility of the treasurer’s office,” said Oleka. To improve financial literacy, he said, he will work to make sure high school students have a clear, effective plan on what to do after they graduate whether it is finding a good job immediately; going to an affordable college and getting a useful degree; serving in the military; or learning a trade that can ultimately produce good, productive jobs and people in the community. Oleka said he also plans to work on this issue with disabled, veterans and retiree populations.

Oleka said he also wants to reduce the number of checks that go out from the state, and wants to work with county governments to find additional cash flows.

“Right now the cost is 64 cents to write, print and mail a check to anyone for whatever reason,” said Oleka. “If you can send that money back to people electronically it’s only costing 3 cents for the state.

He said that could save nearly $3 million a year that would go back to legislature to appropriate and could go to education, law enforcement, or a rainy day fund.

Oleka said his parents came to the U.S. from Nigeria and worked their way through college, with his father becoming a college professor and his mother becoming a labor and delivery nurse. Oleka said they worked hard and saved every penny they could to provide for him and his siblings.

Oleka went to the University of Louisville where he studied marketing and political science, and was student body president which gave him his first leadership experience. He later went to Bellarmine University and got his MBA and PhD in leadership in higher education.

Oleka grew up in Frankfort, and now lives there with his wife and two daughters and said he works to give them good lives and opportunities as his parents did for him.

“My wife and I look at them every single day and we thank God that we were born in the greatest country in the history of the world. That is why I’m running - I want to make sure I can be in the position to preserve and protect and defend the American dream for every Kentuckian,” said Oleka. “This country has given me everything, Kentucky has given me everything.”

Oleka will face Andrew Cooperrider and Mark Metcalf in the May primary election. Democrat candidate Michael Bowman will face the winner in the November election.