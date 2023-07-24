On Wednesday, June 21, the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law celebrated the 2023 Law Alumni Association Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards recipients at a reception held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.
The Hall of Fame was established to acknowledge graduates and former faculty of the college whose extraordinary professional success and contributions, profound positive influence on the college, and high degree of character and integrity are recognized by their peers. Inclusion in the Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the college. The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees were Professor Emeritus Allison I. Connelly; Professor Christopher Frost (honored posthumously), and David Y. Olinger Jr.
In addition to the Hall of Fame induction, the Law Alumni Association with UK Rosenberg Law Dean Mary J. Davis presented the 2023 Alumni Awards to Kimberly Henderson Baird (Professional Achievement Award), Judge Janie McKenzie-Wells (Community Service Award), Eric C. Straub (Young Professional Award), Judge Jason S. Fleming (Distinguished Jurist Award), and Professor Chauncey E. Brummer (Legacy Award).
Hall of Fame inductee David Y. Olinger Jr. (UK Rosenberg Law ’76) retired as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky on July 3, 2017. He played varsity basketball for four years at Berea College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science. He then served four years in the U.S. Navy before receiving his juris doctor from UK.
Olinger spent the first four years of his legal career working for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. In 1980, Olinger began his federal prosecutor duties handling condemnation and general civil matters. For the last 25 years, he served as the asset forfeiture coordinator.