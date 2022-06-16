Ollie's, a bargain outlet store that offers brand name merchandise at reduced prices, opened in Hazard on June 8.
Store leaders said the opening went really well and attracted a large crowd.
“It was a great opening in Hazard. We run, as a company, 447 semi lovely stores. We sell merchandise of all descriptions,” said Robert Fox, district team leader at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. “Huge turnout. Even by Ollie's standard it's been a big turnout,” he said.
Many of the shoppers who stopped by, said Fox, stated that the store looks nice and they love the prices and deals available.
Fox said the Hazard location is a good choice for the company and is a welcome addition to their chain.
“We operate in 29 states and Hazard is the newest one in Kentucky,” said Fox. “Excellent location, great clientele, really strong community response.”
The store is located in the Black Gold Plaza in the building that housed the former Goody's and Gordman's locations. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.