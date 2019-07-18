One escaped inmate caught, two remain at large

One of the three remaining inmates who escaped from the Kentucky River Regional Jail last Monday, July 8, has been found and brought back into custody.
On July 11, Steven Smith, 38, of Hazard, was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police Post 13 and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
“KSP was in the Christopher area on another complaint and they spotted him (Smith),” said KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer. Troopers, Brewer said, were unsure if it was Smith at first, so they finished responding to the original complaint before returning to the area to confirm if the sighting had been Smith.
When confronted, Brewer said, Smith tried to flee from law enforcement.
“He ran from them up and down the hill,” said Brewer.
Deputy Jason Duff said they assisted with the arrest of Smith.
“KSP called requesting assistance, and one of our off-duty deputies had actually pulled up on it and apprehended him before KSP got there,” said Duff. “Once they (KSP) got there, they placed Smith in custody.”
According to court documents, there were two bench warrants issued for Smith’s arrest. Both bonds noted a new charge of contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (escaping custody) has been added to his previous charges.
The first warrant said that a cash bond of $25,000 was placed, stemming from February, when Smith was charged with eight charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 dosage units), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and drug paraphernalia. The second warrant said a $5,000 cash bond was in place for flagrant non-support and probation violation (felony offense).
In Smith’s recent indictment, it said that in February, he knowingly and unlawfully possessed methamphetamine (a controlled substance), oxycodone (a schedule II controlled substance), alprazolam (schedule IV controlled substance), suboxone (schedule III controlled substance) and marijuana with the intent to sell. He also possessed a ruger, pistol and rifle after having been previously convicted of felony crimes. Court documents said Smith also possessed scales, needles and baggies used to store and ingest controlled substances.
Smith is in custody and remains lodged in the KRRJ.
Two other inmates, James Reed, 25, and Kenneth Franklin Spurlock, 29, are still at large. Reed is described as being approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds, while Spurlock is described as being 6 feet tall and approximately 150 pounds. If anyone has further information on their location, they are asked to please contact the KRRJ or law enforcement.
