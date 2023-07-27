Just one year ago, on the night of July 27, 2022, Perry County faced devastating floods that claimed the lives of seven residents. As the anniversary of this tragic event approaches, local leaders alongside spiritual leaders like Pastor Tim Reynolds of the First Baptist Church in Hazard, reflect on the enduring impact of the disaster and the persistent resilience of their community.

The morning the floodwaters swept through Eastern Kentucky last year, Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy found himself cut off at his home in Troublesome Creek, as so many others faced the same or worse. To reach his office, he had to navigate rugged mountain terrain and strip mine sites. But the ensuing days were even more harrowing, according to Stacy.

"It was complete chaos," said Stacy. "The National Guard from Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky were all in the air on rescue missions, which went for several days. There were literally hundreds and hundreds of people saved throughout Eastern Kentucky, a lot in our county."

The initial two to four days focused on saving lives, as hundreds of people found themselves isolated due to destroyed culverts and bridges.

"The success stories we had were because of the partnerships we have with the state," said Stacy.

A year later, though, many Perry County residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the flood, their lives overturned by the loss of homes and possessions and for some, even loved ones.

"We still have people hurting," said Stacy. "We still have people who don’t have their long-term situations taken care of."

But recovery efforts are underway, with millions in flood recovery funds announced recently by Governor Andy Beshear, including a grant to help fund housing relocation to higher ground within the county.

"We have plans in place. We are making progress," said Stacy. He noted that some residents have been able to rebuild, while others have used funds received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to manage their situations.

Stacy also said that, while housing remains the most glaring issue a year after the flood, strides have been made in repairing roads and bridges.

"You don’t have a thousand-year flood event like we had and turn that around in a year," said Stacy. "But we’ve made a huge amount of progress and our people will continue to see a lot of progress on their county roads as we move forward."

On the same night of the flood, Pastor Tim Reynolds was on a mission trip in Baltimore. The news of the floods rushed he and his team back home.

"We started getting phone calls around 3:30 that morning on July 28. We knew we had to go home and get back to the church," said Reynolds.

Once back, Reynolds and his assistant pastor deliberated over how their church could serve the community in the crisis. Reynolds' church, with its 20,000 square feet under the roof, was undamaged by the floods and poised to serve as a haven.

“Just as we were discussing these things, we started getting calls from people in other states,” Reynolds said. “People saying they had a team, they need a place to land, they want to come and serve in our community. We weren’t set up to do this, but as we got more and more calls we knew this was our role. Then we got back to the church and realized the water had not got into the building and we were spared. We knew we had a mandate, or a god-date.”

Reynolds' church opened its doors, providing shelter, food, and a base of operations for volunteers. Since then, almost 1200 people from across the country have provided invaluable services to the community.

"Over the entire time, our congregation never complained. They knew this was the mission. They knew we had a job to do," said Reynolds.

Reynolds said the outreach with volunteer work went far beyond helping people with their homes.

“What we wanted to focus on a couple of things,” Reynolds said. “We wanted to get the work done and we want to restore them to their house. We want to restore hope. But it wasn’t just us taking care of the home. It was us spending time with the home owner and taking care of those folks. If they were there, we were communicating with them, praying with them, whatever we could do. So many of those times we would see people bringing resource. It was rallying around people to give them hope.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the morning after the flood was "unbelievable."

"Being here my whole life, hearing my parents and grandparents talk about disasters that have happened in the past, I knew immediately we were witnessing something that had never happened before,” said Alexander. “The life we lost was tragic. I feared the worst, each life we lost was devastating and each life that was saved was an absolute miracle.”

Alexander pointed to the critical partnerships that formed in the aftermath of the disaster, from federal, state, and local governments, to community organizations, churches, and individual volunteers. He emphasized the necessity of addressing the basic needs of residents affected by the floods, from water and food, to medicine and housing.

"The biggest thing is not what we did, but what the neighbors and the churches and volunteers stepped up and did," said Alexander.

Alexander also highlighted the efforts to provide temporary or permanent housing, and repair roads. He mentioned a need for greater policy considerations in building, to ensure the safety of residents, while recognizing that these can be difficult conversations.

"We really have to look at policies on building and how we can help prevent people from ending up in harm's way," said Alexander.

A year after the disaster, Alexander assessed that the county is about "50 percent there" in terms of recovery, with the remaining work just as important as what has been accomplished.

"We’ve done an amazing job with that 50 percent," said Alexander. "But I want to remind folks that the remaining 50 percent is just as important as anything else."

Both Stacy and Alexander expressed confidence in the county's preparedness for potential future disasters, noting the lessons learned from the devastating flood.

"I think from a preparation standpoint, we will definitely be better prepared to deal with something like this happening again in the future," said Stacy. "We are still dealing with this one, but with the response we had a year ago, I think we responded the best way we could have."