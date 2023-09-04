The Kentucky Oral Historians meetup group convened on Aug. 26 at the Perry County Public Library in Hazard.

The event was co-hosted by Emily Hudson, executive director of the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center and Dr. Tammy Clemons and Timi Reedy from Appalachia Science in the Public Interest and provided a free lunch.

The event focused on the past and prospective future of oral history and the many roles it has played in carrying generational storytelling, along with the ongoing projects taking place across the state that play a role in oral history.

Clemons, who holds a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the University of Kentucky, emphasized the need for Eastern Kentucky to be part of the conversation.

Participants in the meetup included Jennifer Barlett from the Louie B. Nunn Center, Jody Stokes-Casey from the UK College of Fine Arts, an assistant professor of arts education, among others.

“There are so many people in Kentucky who are doing this work, so it’s really important that they have an opportunity to meet and support each other,” said Clemons.

According to Clemons, the informal gathering aimed to facilitate introductions and combine interests for future oral history projects.

“One of the things that is so exciting about oral history is so many different approaches can use the medium, not to just document stories, but to make them accessible to others,” Clemons said. “There’s a lot of different ways people can do that. Then of course they get archived at the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History at U.K., where they have tens of thousands of interviews archived there.”

Clemons also emphasized the inclusivity of history-making.

“It’s not just famous politicians or celebrities or people with high profile leadership positions with power, history belongs to all of us and all of our voices matter,” Clemons said. “Everybody's story is precious and important. The more of us documenting stories, the better. Kentucky does have a rich history of oral history and were trying to bring that to the forefront.”

Those who are interested in learning more about oral history or future meet ups can do so by visiting, www.oralhistory.org.