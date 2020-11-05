As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area and virtual instruction continues to be the primary form of education, parents have been tasked with maintaining a balance between home, work, personal lives and helping their children with school. For some, this has been a challenge, and for others, it has been simple.

Lula Gibson, a K-8 arts and humanities teacher at R.W. Combs Elementary School, is a mother to one child and is also a full-time college student. Gibson said she feels that, throughout the pandemic, she has had a relatively easy time of balancing her roles.

“I have been working full-time since the pandemic, the quarantine, went into effect,” said Gibson. “With it virtually, without my planners I wouldn't be able to do it.”

She said she schedules meeting times with different grade levels and posts assignments online for the students to complete as they can, spreading assignments out to make it easier on her students and herself. Gibson said that, in addition to teaching her students online, she has also been delivering meals to students and has helped with other tasks at the school such as redecorating the walls.

Gibson said her daughter is in the fourth grade and has been diagnosed with autism, but has had assistance available throughout the pandemic.

“Fortunately, I am lucky enough to have her come to work with me, so teachers actually give her a little bit of instruction one-on-one, which allows me to use that time while they have her to work with students that I need to work with or respond to emails and do things that I need to do,” said Gibson. “When I go home, I make sure she has all of her work done and then I take it from there and finish what I need to do before I go to bed.”

Maintaining the balance between the different aspects of her life, said Gibson, has been easy because she is happy whether she is at home or at school.

“My students are what makes me happy. My daughter, she is diagnosed with autism. It's not a severe autism, but she is non-verbal, and now she is starting to come forth with more language and her speech teacher, which is wonderful, she is teaching her quite a bit. What keeps me happy is hearing her be verbal with me,” said Gibson, explaining that she loves her students and her home life, and she is thankful to have a village of help.

Fahe Project Manager James Caudill has two children, a freshman son in high school and a daughter in second grade, and said he and his wife are both currently working from home. The arrangement, he said, is working well, because they are able to schedule things around each other.

“It's become more of a time management (thing),” said Caudill, claiming that when his wife was going to work and the kids stayed home, he had to establish a schedule to manage all his duties. Once his wife began working from home, he said, they were able to create a system that worked for everyone.

“It's really a juggling act is sort of what I have come to realize. You have to have your meetings set for a certain time,” said Caudill, who is also involved in several community clubs and organizations. “When you have outside commitments with civic organizations that you're working with, it makes it difficult.

“I have different alarms set on my phone for Kara so I can keep her on a schedule. She is very schedule oriented, she does much better when she has a schedule,” he said, adding that she has a wake-up alarm, homework alarm and a no-more-technology alarm. “With Ken, he can go to bed at 2 a.m., get up at 9 a.m. then get everything done by 12 p.m., but he has a system on how he does it.”

One of the challenges Caudill said they faced initially was the change in school schedule and home for their daughter.

“It's really hard, because she's at home with her own iPad and technology doing what she's used to doing at home, to make that concerted effort to say this is what you're schedule is going to be,” said Caudill, explaining that they were more relaxed about the schedules at the beginning but once they say she needed structure, they decided to recreate their daughter's schedule to mimic school life. “We consciously said we have to be on a schedule. I think that was one of the things we struggled with, making sure she was on a schedule to ensure she got everything done as she would be in the classroom.

“I'm the blessed father that doesn't have to be a teacher at the same time,” Caudill said. His son, he said, has had some questions about technology use, so he has helped with that, but his wife usually helps their daughter with her homework.

Caudill said one way he helped maintain a balance in their lives is by creating separate office or work space areas up within their home. His son remains in his room for his school space, the dining room was redone to be a classroom/study area for his wife and daughter and his office is located upstairs, so they all have space to work and not overcrowd each other during virtual meetings. Additionally, he said, he had to buy a wifi extender to help the family get better service in more areas of their house, and he invested in a pair of blue light glasses to help with screen time.

“Still there are days where it (the internet) just lags,” said Caudill. “It can be difficult.”

Caudill said he feels lucky to be in his current position, because he knows how hard it can be for some people in the community due to a lack of reliable internet and childcare, as well as the numbers of unemployment in community.

“We're lucky that we're at home. There are parents that are still out working every day, so they have a whole day's work and then have to come home in the evening and be a teacher. That's hard. I don't know how those folks are doing it,” said Caudill.