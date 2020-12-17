As Christmas nears, many businesses, organizations, churches, schools and community groups have decorated trees on Main Street to help spread some holiday cheer. One group, the “Parents of Angels,” has joined the festivities and added a tree to try to help parents who have lost their children too soon celebrate Christmas by honoring their loved ones together. The tree, located at the end of Main Street, is the closest tree to the Gorman Bridge, and is decorated with hundreds of names and photos of children who have passed away.

Ginger Carroll, a member of the Parents of Angels, said she saw the opportunity to place and decorate a tree with the children as another way the parents could support one another while also keeping the memory of their children alive.

“It's really hard at Christmas and we're constantly talking to each other, it's just really hard,” said Carroll. “It touches us because it brings part of our children back to other people.”

While the gesture may seem small to some, Carroll said, to the members of the Parents of Angels group, and to any parent who has lost a child, the tree is a symbol and a way to give a gift to their children and each other.

“Something like this probably doesn't mean a lot to other people, but if you've lost a child, it just gives you a little bit of joy and peace knowing that you're keeping their memory alive and it's like a gift to them,” said Carroll. “It just brings some comfort. We want people to know they were here, they did matter.”

Carroll said that since the group has placed the tree, several families and parents have reached out to add names.

“Every day we're adding like 10-15 more pictures,” said Carroll. On Monday, Dec. 14, she said she added approximately 20 more names to the tree.

During the summer, the group typically holds a “Parents of Angels Memory Walk” at the Perry County Park to celebrate and honor the memory of their deceased children, said Carroll. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was unable to hold a “Parents of Angels Memory Walk.” During last year's walk, the group revealed a new monument with the names of their lost loved ones engraved on it. Since then, said Carroll, several new names have been added to the list and the group is starting to seek donations to expand.

“It's sad to know — when we put the monument up, we had no idea it would fill up in just a couple of months,” said Carroll. “It's just sad for me to know there are other people out there who are hurting the way that I do or that our other parents do.”

The group, she said, is working to raise money to expand and add names to the monument, and once the funds are available, they will be adding two extensions to the sides of the monument.

In addition to the tree, the group members have taken turns lighting a candle at the monument in the park every night. At the end of the month, Carroll said the group will have a small socially distanced candle-lighting ceremony at the angel tree.

Carroll and fellow Parents of Angels member Kim Hoskins said the group is a great way to support each other and the community. Hoskins said,

“This is definitely a group no one wants to join, but if you must, it is certainly a blessing. When you become one of us, you gain a family of support unlike any other. This group is God-sent to us. There is great grief because there is great love and this group gives us a place to love, grieve and support each other. From heartache, love grew.”

Carroll said that if anyone has lost a child for any reason, they may add her on Facebook and get connected to the Parents of Angels. Carroll said she can be found as Hope Carroll. The group, she said, is open to anyone, not just parents in Perry County, and they have members from the surrounding counties as well.