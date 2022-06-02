On Saturday, May 28, the Parents of Angels held their fifth annual Memory Walk in the Perry County Park. Parents of Angels is a group of parents whose children have passed away. Each year the group gathers at the park for a Memory Walk in honor of their children. During this year’s event, a proclamation was also signed and read declaring May 28 as Parents of Angels Day.
Bill McIntosh represented the fiscal court and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander at the walk and read the proclamation. The proclamation was presented to Ginger “Hope” Carroll, who is a starting member of the Parents of Angels group.
Carroll said it is a group that not only keeps the memories of those children who left too soon alive, but it is also to honor their legacy as well.
“Our group will always be there for other parents who need them. Our journey is not an easy one and we all find some comfort in getting together, sharing, the memory walks, Christmas tree on Main Street and other events,” said Carroll. “It is an honor for the Parents of Angels to be recognized and we are all very thankful for the judge and the county for this proclamation.”
A few years ago, the Parents of Angels unveiled a monument in the park with names of children being honored. Carroll said that the existing monument is already full and there is a list of names for the new addition to the monument but raising the money is really difficult at this time. Carroll said it is sad to see the monument full but it is also just as sad to not be able to honor the memory of other children the way the group would like to.
The walk ended with the release of 100 sky lanterns. Carroll said there were about 350 people in attendance of this year’s event.
The group is already planning for next year’s walk.