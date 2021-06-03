On Saturday, May 29, the “Parents of Angels Memory Walk” was held at the Perry County Park, celebrating the memory of children lost too soon. Although the event was shortened due to the weather, the event still featured poetry, music, prayer and families participating in a Memory Walk around the park, stopping to look at photos of deceased loved ones.

Ginger Carroll, a member of the Parents of Angels group, said the event was held to honor individuals who have passed away. The group, she said, was started several years ago, with just a couple parents sitting around sharing grief of losing their children and, over the years, the group grew in numbers.

“It’s sad to know there’s so many other people out there like you that goes through this grief journey of losing a child,” said Carroll. “It started out as a tragedy.”

Now, Carroll said, the group is up to nearly 200 members who all understand and support one another in their grief.

“There’s so much love that comes out of that tragedy,” she said. “You know anyone can have an idea, but it’s only an idea unless action is taken. That’s what this group, Parents of Angels, does; they take this idea and run with it, they turn it into a wonderful, meaningful event that honors the memory of our children. I am very proud to be a part of this group.”

Several people attended the event on Saturday. Carroll said she believes that it was welcomed after not being able to meet much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t expect that many. It meant a lot to us. I think it’s not really the community supporting us as much as it is the community coming together to remember those that have gone on, their sons and daughters,” said Carroll. “They were doing something for someone they love.

“I guess with COVID, people, where they’ve been in so long, they would see other people and talk,” Carroll said.

She said many of the people who attended got to the event early and talked and shared memories of their children.

“It still was very touching and I think it meant a lot to the parents,” she said.

The Parents of Angels, said Carroll, is currently accepting donations to add another monument or an extension part to the existing monument in the park, because it is already full. This, she said, was unexpected and sad, but will provide a way for parents to continue honoring their child’s memory.

“The monument is full. I don’t say that with pride, that was much sadness. We never thought when we started a small project like this that it would turn out to be as big as that one was, that we would ever see it full,” said Carroll. “No one wants their child’s name on a monument. You’d much rather see the child’s name on a graduation or wedding invitation or a child birth announcement, but we do what we can to keep our child’s memory alive.”

The group plans to meet at the end of June to release sky lanterns. The sky lantern release was supposed to be held during the Memory Walk but was cancelled due to rain. A date has yet to be determined, said Carroll.

The Parents of Angels are also already planning for next year’s walk, she said.

“We’ve got a couple different ideas that we’re going to do next year that it’s going to be even more memorable,” Carroll said. More details will be released in the near future, she said.