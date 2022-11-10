Partner for Rural Impact (PRI), a national organization committed to rural student success, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Appalachian headquarters in Hazard on Oct. 31.

The headquarters will enable PRI – Appalachia to continue growing proven programs such as Promise Neighborhood, GEAR UP, Full-Service Community Schools and AmeriCorps across Eastern Kentucky, according to a statement from PRI.

Amon Couch, a native of Clay County, will lead the PRI – Appalachia office. Couch, according to PRI, has spent his career serving students in Eastern Kentucky, first as a teacher at Williamsburg Independent and later in several districts as a principal and superintendent among other roles.

During the opening, Couch spoke of the partnerships that are essential to building better and more equitable outcomes for kids and families in rural communities.

“It's truly a team effort, and that's represented here today. We have local business leaders here, school district leaders, local elected officials, folks all working for the same outcome, which is enhancing the lives of kids and families and communities,” said Couch.

Jonathan Jett, superintendent of Perry County schools, noted that the partnerships formed with PRI-Appalachia keep the focus on the success of students.

“When I look at this group here, nobody wants credit,” he said. “What everybody wants is for the lives of the students and families of Appalachia to improve. And I'm just thankful to be a small part of that group and look forward to seeing what we're going to accomplish collaborating collaboratively for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”

PRI, originally a division of Berea College, operates educational programs that bring more than $40 million in resources to Appalachian Kentucky and supports more than 400 jobs in the region.

Dreama Gentry, CEO and founder of Partners for Rural Impact said the organization sees an opportunity to expand their work here in Appalachian Kentucky with the addition of the new Hazard location.

“Placing the headquarters here provides the opportunity to build even stronger partnerships, expand our employee base and increase our impact,” said Gentry.

Speakers at the opening included State Sen. Brandon Smith, State Rep. Chris Fugate, State Rep. Angie Hatton, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, Perry County School Superintendent Jonathan Jett, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and PRI Board Chair Danny Murphy.