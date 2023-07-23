At the 79th Annual Meeting of the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts, Patty Fugate, secretary of the Perry County Conservation District was honored as the Conservation Districts Employee of the Year.
The award, according to Perry County Conservation District officials, recognizes Fugate's remarkable dedication and selfless voluntary efforts in the wake of the devastating 2022 flooding event in Perry County.
According to board chairman Bobby Brown, this is the first time this award has been presented and was done so to recognize the extra volunteer work exerted by Fugate, starting on day one during the flood’s destruction.
“She helped deliver and hand out food, moved people, channeled cleaning supplies to victims, helped clean up different areas of the county and helped a lot of victims find the right resources to help in their recovery,” said Brown.
According to Brown, despite the daunting challenges presented by the natural disaster, Fugate managed to excel in her full-time role as the district’s secretary. Brown disclosed that Fugate continues to play a critical role in the district’s ongoing operations, specifically in arranging home buyouts for flood victims.