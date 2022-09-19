On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
Three locations for mobile office hours were set up, including the Knott County Sportsplex, the Whitesburg Rec Center and Hazard Community and Technical College's Feltner Center.
If anyone is need in assistance but was unable to travel to these locations, they can contact the Bowling Green office at, (270) 782-8303.