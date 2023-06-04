Beth and Tony Vaughn, representing Vaughn's Auto Sales, Mountainview Wildlife Rehabilitation and Barnyard Boutique, hosted a free pet food drive giveaway on Saturday, May 27.
The event was sponsored by Mutt Nation and Greater Goods Charities and offered a variety of pet-related items and food.
According to Tony Vaughn, this ongoing concerted effort aims to assist those who have experienced animal displacement or general difficulties with their pets since last year's devastating flooding event.
"We provide dog food, pee-pads, shampoo, joint supplements, toys, and other items depending on availability,” he said. “It started accidentally after the flood when we began storing incoming supplies. It gradually grew from there, and we got connected with Greater Good. So far, we have distributed 437,000 pounds of pet food and supplies.”
Vaughn expressed gratitude for the tremendous support and turnout from the community, emphasizing their commitment to continue helping as much as possible.
"Since the flood, there are still people facing tough situations. Pet food prices are rising, and we will keep doing our part to assist,” he said. “We'll contribute as much as we can. Dr. Z from United Petfund has also been exceptional in supporting us. He was the second person to arrive here after the disaster, and he has been a constant lifeline.”