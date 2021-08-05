On Aug. 2, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky announced the expansion of the facility’s pediatric unit, as well as welcoming the addition of two new pediatricians to the staff.

Among the updates done to the pediatric unit, was a remodeling of the area to become a “Kid’s Zone,” which is an animal-themed area for child patients to wait and be seen by care providers. In one area, there is now an interactive dry erase board, arcade games, toys for small children and heat sensitive spaces to put hands on. Each of the rooms in the pediatric unit have also been painted with murals of animal themed environments and has animal character beds to match the room’s themes.

Barry Martin, the CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, said the expansion of the unit, hiring of additional staff and the remodeling of the rooms were all to better serve the community, and to make the environment more welcoming to children.

“We wanted to make it kind of unique for the kids,” said Martin. “Something to make it fun to come to the doctor’s office.”

Martin continued, adding that the steps taken to appeal to the children have worked on parents and

children alike. “We’re just trying to make it where kids feel more comfortable and more welcome,” said Martin. “I just thought it was a really good idea to give the kids something. I wanted the kids not to be hesitant to come to the clinic.”

Among the steps taken to expand the pediatrics unit was the hiring of two additional pediatricians, Travis Johnson and Jordan Burke. Both of the men are from local communities, said Martin, with one being from Knott County and one from Breathitt County. This, he said, helps ease community members in several ways because it means more availability for care as well as more local people working in the area.

“I think it’s going to be really nice to have enough pediatricians so, when you have a sick kid, you can actually see a doctor. That was one our biggest complaints — typically, if you had a sick kid they had to come in to see a nurse practitioner or PA. I think we have enough now we’ll be able to take care of them,” said Martin. “People want to see someone they’re more acclimated to. Our goal is to attract people to come back and stay.”

Dr. Mollie O’Roark agreed, adding that she is looking forward to the additional help at work.

“I’ve been here just over six years now and we started the expansion a month and a half ago,” said O’Roark. “I’m very excited. I’ve been loving seeing the new murals going up.

“The kids have loved it. Heck, some of the parents have loved it. A lot of the parents are happy because it’s hard to get in to see me sometimes because I’ve not had enough help,” O’Roark said. “It’s nice having the two new guys come in and excited to see what comes in. I know some of my patients are happy there will be some male providers in particular, so I think that will make some of the children a little more comfortable.”

Johnson and Burke both said they were impressed with the changes at the facility and said they are looking forward to working at PCCEK and contributing back to the local community.

“I’m super excited obviously,” said Travis Johnson. “I first toured in 2018 so everything isn’t set up the way it was. With the new rooms and the paintings and all the animals and new stuff, I think it looks really good.”

Jordan Burke agreed.

“I’m happy to get to working and serve the community I’m from,” he said. “I remember when this place first went up at the old location when I was just real little, so they’ve expanded a ton.”

For more information about pediatric services, contact PCCEK at, (606) 439-1300.