PCCHS competes in KTA State Drama Festival

After being selected as an “Outstanding Production” of the 2019 KTA East Regional High School Drama Festival in October, Perry County Central High School drama students advanced to the state level and competed against 11 other schools in the 2019 KTA State Drama Festival. The competition was held on Nov. 22-23 at the University of Louisville.
PCCHS Drama Teacher Philip Neace said that, out of more than 200 high schools in Kentucky that have drama programs of various sizes, just over 30 of those schools took part in the KTA Regional Festivals across the state. PCCHS, as on of the top 12 schools, advanced to the state competition.
PCCHS’s production for the festival was Mandy Conner’s “Lafayette No. 1,” a play about a famous tourist destination, Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the yellow fever epidemic and how all citizens in the town should work together to better care for everyone.
After the competition, PCCHS’s performance was named the “Fifth (5th) Best Overall Production” in the state by the Kentucky Theatre Association. Brendan Combs was named as a member of the 2019 KTA All-State Cast, as among the best performers in the state for his performance as the ghostly character Yellow Jack, the voodoo spirit of death representing the yellow fever disease of the story.
Neace said the students put a lot of effort into this performance and he is very proud of them.
“I have had many teens learn to perform on our stage at PCCHS in the past 17 years, and we have always presented well at the KTA Festivals, but this play and this remarkably talented group of students this year are truly special,” said Neace. “They worked and earned these awards. They deserved this and they are all grateful to have the support from the community that was shown this year.”
