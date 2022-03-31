Recently, on the evenings of March 21-24, the Perry County Central High School Commodore Players performed their first full production since COVID-19 began, “The Outsiders,” based on the book by S.E. Hinton.

PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace said the students have been working on the production since the beginning of the year and he is proud of their work.

“The students started rehearsals in January, worked around snow days and testing dates, but did their jobs well. I was personally very proud of our actors in their lead roles for being able to commit such complicated and long speeches to memory,” said Neace.

Andy Riley, PCCHS senior director, said his classmates were very helpful and patient through the process, and he is thankful for them all.

“They’ve been patient with me slowly figuring out how to direct, how to block,” said Riley. “I couldn’t have asked for a better play. I couldn’t have got better people to be a part of it.”

Neace said he feels that the students did a great job on the production, and it drew in a nice crowd each night.

“For a four-night run of shows, I was very impressed in our students. Their energy increased with every performance. Also, we were all pleased with great attendance in all four shows, with the biggest crowd being on our final night,” said Neace. “It was a wonderful experience to help these kids work on as their soon to be retired teacher, as well as to watch just as an audience member myself.”

The decision to perform “The Outsiders,” said the drama department, was a good choice.

“Even though ‘The Outsiders’ is a much darker story — more realistic in it's violence — than what a typical high school theatre group would do, we were fortunate that the story is well known thanks to our county's elementary school students enjoying the novel in their classes. We welcomed many young students of Perry County to our audiences thanks to this. It was a smart decision made by Andy Riley, our senior director, to do this show,” said Neace.

Riley said the play was one he wanted to do for many years.

“One of the first plays I remember watching here was ‘The Outsiders,’ and it was also senior directed. From then on I knew that I would be in drama,” said Riley. “It’s honestly a dream come true to be out here performing it and directing it.”