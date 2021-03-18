Since last March, the Perry County Central Commodore Players have been performing virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next week, the students will be returning to live, in-person theater with their version of “The Wizard of Oz.”

PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace said he and the students are ready and excited to return to the stage setting. “In just over a year, last year, right before all the shut downs we were able to have one opening night and then the very next day we were closed up. There hasn’t been a live audience here since March 13 of last year, so we are so glad to bring back live theater,” said Neace.

“They’ve been doing virtual plays all through the fall and they’ve been putting a wonderful amount of effort in that when working from home, but they have been really excited about returning to live theater here. They’re ready,” Neace said.

Many of the students agreed, stating that they can feel the difference between the in-person rehearsals and the virtual.

“I think there’s a lot more energy and it’s a lot more ‘family,’” said Sheridan Combs, a PCCHS senior who is playing the Wicked Witch. “This is literally our passion.”

Connor Hammons, PCCHS senior and one of the directors of the production, said the opportunity means a lot to him and his fellow classmates.

“It definitely means a lot for us. This is the first live theater production we’ve put on in over a year,” said Hammons. “I definitely feel like when we were doing virtual shows we did kind of drift apart as a program, but now that we’re back in-person we’re starting to come back together. It’s going to feel great to actually hear laughter and people clap for us instead of doing it over a webcam.”

“I believe everybody on-stage and off-stage is happy to be back finally able to do in-person shows instead of virtual,” said Brandon Gayhart, a PCCHS senior who is playing one of the flying monkeys in the play and is also a student director.

“We’ve missed live audiences,” said Mahayla Patterson, a PCCHS senior who is playing Dorothy.

The play, said Neace, is the first of the remaining three productions of the school year. This performance, along with the April and May productions, he said, is student-directed.

“This has actually been a very quickly put-together show. We’re going to be doing three senior directed shows, one a month,” said Neace. “They have done a fantastic job of putting it together.”

Hammons and Gayhart both said they are proud of the work done so far.

“In the amount of time we have, I’m very proud of my peers for putting together such a good show,” said Hammons.

“We’ve had our ups and downs throughout rehearsals but for the most part they’ve all been very good,” said Gayhart.

Neace said the students have been working diligently throughout the month in preparation of their return and to make sure the return is safe for all the guests.

“We will be making everything safe and socially distanced for our audience,” said Neace.

Upon arrival to the high school stage room, guests will be seated in a socially distanced manner. Names and contact information will be taken at the door in case of an outbreak, said the Commodore Players. “

It is going to be a little bit different but we still plan to make this fun and enjoyable for everyone,” said Hammons.

The PCCHS Commodore Players will be performing “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. nightly on March 25-27, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at PCCHS. Admission will be $5 per person. For more information, contact PCCHS or follow the Facebook page, The Perry County Central Commodore Players.